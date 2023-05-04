The 13th strikeout of the day for Jack Nobe was an unlucky one.
A dropped third strike on the sixth-inning play set up what would be a four-run rally for Washington (18-7) on the way to a 5-1 victory at St. Francis Borgia (14-5).
The result evened the weekend series between the teams after Borgia won Friday’s contest on the South Point turf, 2-1.
Grant Trentmann was the winning pitcher for the Blue Jays. Over six innings, he allowed one run on three hits, two hit batters and one walk, striking out eight.
“Both pitchers were outstanding, commanding the zone and doing what they needed to do by throwing strikes,” Washington Head Coach Dane Gough said. “At the end, (we) put the ball in play and put the pressure on them to see what they could do and that’s the difference in these tight games like this.”
Kaner Young closed out the win for the Blue Jays. In one inning, he walked a batter and struck out one.
Nobe struck out 15 batters and allowed four unearned runs on four hits and one hit batter across six innings.
“He pitched a great game,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “It’s a tough luck loss with no earned runs, 15 strikeouts, and we just couldn’t play defense behind him. We talked about whoever made mistakes in this game with Nobe and Trentmann throwing was going to be problematic. We were the team to make the mistakes, unfortunately.”
Reagan Kandlbinder pitched one inning out of the bullpen and allowed one unearned run on one hit and two hit batters.
Washington collected four hits — a Ryan Weidle double, two Aden Pecka singles and a single by Ethan Stellhorn.
Weston Meyer, Hanon Jarvis and Sam Paule were hit by pitches.
Pecka logged the game’s only successful stolen base.
Borgia put together five hits, led by a pair of singles from Tanner McPherson.
Drew Eckhoff, Noah Hendrickson and Justin Mort each singled.
Braxtyn Frankenberg and Hendrickson drew walks.
Tyler Kromer and Kandlbinder were hit by pitches.
The pitcher’s duel was in full effect to start the game as Nobe and Trentmann combined to strike out the first seven batters of the game.
Both sides kept it at 0-0 through five innings before the fateful sixth inning began with Nobe striking out Stellhorn.
Stellhorn not only reached first base on the dropped third strike, but moved to second as the throw to first went sailing up the base line into right field.
Stellhorn moved up to third base on a passed ball and then scored on Pecka’s line-drive single into right field.
After Paule was hit by a pitch, Jarvis put down a sacrifice bunt that moved both runners into scoring position.
Nobe got a strikeout and a flyball to left field, but an error allowed both runs to score.
Ryan Weidle then doubled with two outs to drive in Jacob Weidle for the final run of the frame.
“When a guy is striking so many guys out, you get a little bit lackadaisical out there in the field when there aren’t a lot of plays to be made,” Struckhoff said. “Maybe that’s part of it, but (Nobe) was outstanding today. He’s been the guy. He’s a heck of a talent, but so is Trentmann too, so it was a great game to watch.”
Borgia got on the scoreboard with a two-out rally as McPherson singled up the middle despite an attempt at a diving play from Paule at shortstop.
McPherson moved to second on a wild pitch and then scored on Mort’s single into center field.
Meyer was plunked in the first at-bat of the seventh inning. His courtesy runner, Sam Strubberg, moved to second on one passed ball and third on another before scoring on another Borgia error.
Kandlbinder then got three of the next four batters out to hold the score there.
Borgia got two runners aboard in the bottom of the seventh, but were halted there by Young.
Both teams are assigned to Class 5 District 5. It’s unclear what effect the series split will have on the district seedings. Both teams have one more district opponent to face during the regular season with the Blue Jays set to play Pacific May 11 and Borgia taking on Union this Thursday.
“I don’t know,” Gough said about how the weekend series will affect the district. “It’s going to be tight. Whatever it is, I’m going to get my salesman shoes on and do everything I can to say everything I can about my kids. We’re 18-7 and played some tough competition. Three of our losses are against the top five in Class 6, so it’s something where we play a tough schedule, hopefully to prepare them for moments like (today) where the moment is not too big for them.”
Washington attempts to clinch a Gateway Athletic Conference Central title this week with a one-game lead over Ft. Zumwalt South and two games remaining on the schedule.
Washington hosts Holt Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and plays the same team in Wentzville Wednesday.
Trentmann reaching the full 105-pitch limit in Saturday’s contest means his next eligible day to pitch will be Thursday, after the conference schedule is concluded.
“We’ve got (Francis) Howell on Friday, and he’s looking forward to going against one of the top teams in Class 6. He threw early against them in the year and he’s looking forward to the chance to do that again.”
Borgia hosted St. Clair Monday and next plays at Hermann City Park Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.