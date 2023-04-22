The Lady Bulldogs were not deterred by an early goal Tuesday.
St. Clair (10-4-1) responded with the next five goals in a 5-1 home win over Hillsboro (4-8-1).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lady Bulldogs were not deterred by an early goal Tuesday.
St. Clair (10-4-1) responded with the next five goals in a 5-1 home win over Hillsboro (4-8-1).
Hillsboro’s Addison Zimmerly struck the opening goal five minutes into the first half, assisted by Ellie Ludwig.
However, that sparked a fire under the Lady Bulldogs that resulted in three goals before halftime.
“After we fell behind 1-0, I thought our girls really competed and controlled the entire game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It was a good win for us at home.”
Kennedy Travis led the Lady Bulldogs with a hat trick, surpassing the program’s career goals record in the process.
Travis entered the game with 79 career goals, one behind Anna Merseal’s record of 80. The three goals for the senior striker moved her to 82.
“This is an awesome accomplishment for Kennedy, especially after having her freshman season canceled,” Isgrig said. “Anna is a player that Kennedy looked up to when she was in junior high and has a lot of respect for and I know her and her teammates are super proud of this accomplishment.”
Lucy Moore and Emma Thompson each added a goal for St. Clair.
Izzy Tiepelman notched three assists.
“Izzy was a weapon for us on corners and had two assists off them,” Isgrig said. “She continues to play at a really high level.”
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski was only pressed into making two saves in the contest.
Hillsboro’s Baylei Clubb had a more frequent barrage of shots to deal with, making 19 saves while conceding the five goals.
St. Clair advanced its scheduled Thursday game with Fredericktown to Wednesday due to an unfavorable weather forecast. The Lady Bulldogs next play Friday in a makeup game at Pacific at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.