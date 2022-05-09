Tuesday’s game was one for the record books for the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs (15-8).
Junior Kennedy Travis surpassed both the season record for goals (31) and assists (19) in program history during an 8-0 home victory against Owensville (10-13).
“I thought we played our best first half of the season,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We were passing the ball well and playing with a purpose. We’ve gotten a lot better since we played them the first time and I thought we really did a good job using the whole field. We played very unselfishly and really did a good job looking for our teammates.”
Travis, who previously held the program record for goals with 30 last season, was involved in seven of Tuesday’s scores, tallying a brace and adding five assists.
Travis, who scored a hat trick and added four assists the night before at St. James, again had her own ability to score surpassed only by her ability to set up her teammates.
“This is a great accomplishment for Kennedy and shows that she’s a special player,” Isgrig said. “We talked after the game about how any time a player sets records like this it is a team accomplishment and everybody should be proud of the part they played in the record.”
The record-breaking score came 20 seconds before halftime as Travis got loose on a breakaway, beating Owensville goalkeeper Paige Loyd and one other defender with a tap-in to the far post.
That sent St. Clair into the half with a 6-0 advantage. Two scores in the second period closed out the game with time remaining.
Izzy Tiepelman also scored a brace in the first half and added one assist.
“Izzy had a big night for us again and continues to be a huge threat on corners and is being really active in the flow of the game,” Isgrig said.
McKenna Conway, Audrey Declue, Kaitlyn Janson and Lucy Moore each scored once.
Emma Thompson earned two assists.
“I really thought our midfield of Audrey, Claire (Merseal), Kadence (Gardner), and Lucy did a great job creating offense for us and maintaining possession,” Isgrig said. “They really controlled the game for us.”
Goalkeeper Lillie Coello recorded the shutout, her fourth of the season.
“Kaitlyn Janson played center back for us and did a great job marking their leading scoring and gaining possession for us,” Isgrig said.
Owensville goalkeeper Paige Loyd posted 21 saves.