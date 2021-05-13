The soccer Lady Bulldogs completed not one, but two hat tricks.
St. Clair (13-8) won for the seventh game in a row Monday, blanking De Soto (1-12), 8-0, behind three goals apiece from Kennedy Travis and Makayla Johnson.
Travis reached 28 goals scored on the season with her performance, setting a new individual season scoring record for the program.
The previous record of 26 was set by Chloe Merseal in 2018.
“I’m really happy for Kennedy for breaking the record,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “ She works really hard and is as humble of a player as you’ll meet. Chloe is an awesome player and breaking her record shows how good of a season Kennedy and our whole team is having offensively. Makayla’s numbers are really good too. These two playing together offensively has been pretty special.”
Travis opened the scoring five minutes into the first half on an assist from Izzy Tiepelman.
“The goal that broke the record was assisted by Claire Merseal, Chloe’s little sister,” Isgrig said. “After she scored her second goal we took her out and I told her she just broke our school record then they announced it over the speaker that she set the record. Her third goal was assisted by Makayla Johnson, which actually puts Makayla one assist behind Anna Merseal’s season assist record of 17.”
Claire Merseal and Autumn Morgan each scored once Monday.
Tiepelman was credited with two assists.
Audrey Declue and Kaitlyn Janson each made an assist as well.
“The game itself, we played pretty well and controlled the ball,” Isgrig said. “Audrey Declue played her best game of the year and did a really good job at center mid. I feel like we continue to get better and we need to be ready to go Saturday against a good Sullivan team.”
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded one save and earned her 11th shutout of the season.
St. Clair holds the No. 4 seed in the Class 2 District 1 Tournament and will host No. 5 Sullivan Saturday at 11 a.m. in the first round of postseason play.