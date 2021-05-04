The leading scorer for the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs came up big again Thursday.
Sophomore Kennedy Travis netted her third hat trick of the season, scoring three goals in a 4-0 home victory for St. Clair (9-8) over Hillsboro (2-14).
The three Travis goals push her total to 19 on the season.
“Kennedy Travis played a great game for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “She had her third hat trick of the year. She continues to be active for us and puts pressure on the opposing team’s defense every game.”
Ally Newton scored St. Clair’s other goal.
“Ally is becoming a big threat for us on set pieces and won this corner out of the air, then finished it with a shot under the crossbar,” Isgrig said.
Izzy Tiepelman was credited with two assists.
Makayla Johnson and Autumn Morgan each recorded an assist.
“Izzy has played forward for us the last two games while (Kaitlyn) Janson recovers from an injury,” Isgrig said. “Izzy, Kennedy, and Makayla are working really well together in the attacking end. Ally continues to get so many things accomplished for us and is really controlling the middle of the field with Claire (Merseal) and Makayla. This was the first time we have beaten Hillsboro since I’ve been coaching soccer.”
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski made three saves, earning her eighth shutout of the season.
St. Clair hosts Four Rivers Conference rival St. James Monday in a nonleague game at 5 p.m.