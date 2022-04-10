Working up to speed, the New Haven track program competed Tuesday in a five-team meet in Owensville.
“We had a good meet,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “The weather was much better than last Thursday, which helped several athletes improve their distances and/or times.”
New Haven finished fourth in the girls standings and fifth on the boys side.
Helias won the girls division with 146 points. Owensville was second at 100 while Sullivan scored 72 points to place third.
New Haven was fourth at 49 and Cuba rounded out the field at 27 points.
On the boys side, Owensville won with 143 points. Helias was second at 136 while Sullivan scored 62.5 points. Cuba (35) and New Haven (19) rounded out the field.
New Haven athletes finishing the top eight in their respective events were:
• Aubri Meyer won the girls shot put with a top throw of 9.3 meters. Lexi Feldmann was second at 9.22 while Mekela Waters claimed third at 9.11.
• Meyer was second in the javelin at 28.12 meters. Elizabeth Luecke was sixth at 27.34 while Samantha Mendenhall claimed seventh at 26.46.
• Jack Feldmann was second in the boys javelin, planting his throw at 37.97. Logan Williams ended sixth at 31.74.
• Janelle Cronin claimed third in the girls 1,600 with a time of 6:42.37. Sydney Grubb ended sixth in 6:56.48.
• The girls 800-meter relay team was third in 2:03.68.
• The girls 1,600 relay team placed third in 4:48.88.
• Waters threw the discus 29.31 meters to end third. Lexi Feldmann was fourth at 28.36, Meyer took sixth at 27.54. Lucy Hoener ended seventh at 27.36 and Katherine Holtmeyer was eighth at 26.06.
• Williams ran to second in the boys 400 with a time of 53.40.
• Hunter Tallent snagged second place in the boys 1,600 with a time of 5:03.21.
• Peyton Sumpter was fourth in the girls triple jump at 9.52 meters. Gracie Steele placed sixth (8.53) and Sophia Long ended eighth (8.16).
• The girls 400 relay team placed fourth in 58.31.
• Williams was fourth in the boys 200 at 25.07.
• Ava Oelrichs cleared 2.0 meters to finish fifth in the girls pole vault. Cronin was sixth at 1.85.
• Jose Romo-Vazquez was fifth in the boys triple jump at 11.07.
• Brookelyn Vogelsang was seventh in the girls 200 in 31.14.
• Tallent finished eighth in the boys 800 with a time of 2:18.36, beating teammate Romo-Vazquez for the spot.
• Lane O’Hern cleared 2.45 to finish eighth in the boys pole vault.
• Colin Steinbeck was eighth in the boys discus at 28.84.
Tucker said he uses meets like this to prepare his team for the bigger events coming up.
“In these early meets I am evaluating performances to get ready for our medal meets and I am very happy with our effort so far,” Tucker said. “The athletes are working hard and staying focused on improving rather than looking to how others are performing. We have a fairly young team so these early meets give us opportunities not only to work on events and technique but also the mental aspect of track and field.”