The Washington girls accumulated 136 points to win the Waynesville Invitational Friday. The Washington boys scored 65 points and ranked seventh.
The Washington girls accumulated 136 points to win the Waynesville Invitational Friday. The Washington boys scored 65 points and ranked seventh.
Waynesville won the boys competition with 152 points.
The Lady Jays enjoyed a more than 24-point cushion over the girls runners-up, West Plains (111.6 points).
Wentzville Liberty, Lebanon, Camdenton, Rolla, Steelville, Houston, Licking, Vienna and Salem also competed at the event.
The Washington girls won five events. Clyde Hendrix’s javelin throw of 50.43 meters (or 136 feet, 10.25 inches) gave the Washington boys their lone event win.
The Lady Jays won two relays — the 1,600-meter relay (4:18.83) and the 3,200-meter relay (10:17.9).
The reported meet results did not specify the names of individual runners on relay teams.
Abigail Gilliatt won the girls 400-meter dash in 1:01.17.
Julia Donnelly took first in the girls 3,200-meter run in 11:50.78.
Alyssa Repke threw her way to first place in the girls discus with a mark of 32.97 meters (or 108 feet, 2 inches).
Washington’s boys 1,600-meter relay ranked second in 3:34.42.
Josie Keiser finished second in the girls 800-meter run in 2:30.43.
Donnelly placed second in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:43.69.
Annelise Obermark jumped to second place in the girls high jump, clearing 1.48 meters.
Ella Kroeter placed second in the girls pole vault at 2.88 meters.
Abbigail Grafrath had the second-longest throw in the girls shot put at 10.56 meters.
Thomas Stahl ranked second in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 42.07.
Asiyanna McGee finished the girls 200-meter dash in 27.58 seconds to rank third.
Isabella Von Behren (5:53.61) finished right behind Donnelly in the girls 1,600-meter run to place third.
Landon Boston ran to third place in the boys 400-meter dash in 53.14.
Ranking fourth for Washington were the girls 800-meter relay team, Maddie Guevara (girls long jump and shot put), Kaitlynn Frankenberg (girls discus) and the boys 3,200-meter relay team.
Placing fifth were the girls 400-meter relay team, Connor Peterson (boys 100-meter dash), Logan Luttrell (boys 800-meter run), Steven Broadbent (boys 1,600-meter run) and Stahl (boys 110-meter hurdles).
Washington runs again this coming Friday at the Francis Howell Invitational.
