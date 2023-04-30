One point is all that stood between the St. Francis Borgia track Knights and an Archdiocesan Athletic Association championship Wednesday.
Hosting the conference meet, the Knights scored 119.5 points to place second, just behind the conference winning St. Dominic Crusaders at 120.5 points.
On the girls side of the competition, Borgia scored 41 points and ranked sixth. Cardinal Ritter’s Lady Lions won the conference with 167 points.
“The conference meet was a competition where the Knights showed up and took a big step forward in their development,” Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock said. “Last season they finished near the bottom of the conference. Wednesday, Borgia was battling back and forth against St. Dominic as they exchanged leads all meet long. Borgia athletes found ways to score in almost every event and almost brought home a conference championship for the first time in school history.”
Borgia stayed in contention for the boys title despite having no individual event winners. However, the Knights had the runner-up in four events and the third-place finisher in six boys events.
Koen Zeltmann ranked second in both the boys 300-meter hurdles (42.27) and javelin (44.3 meters).
Adam Ashworth cleared 3.2 meters to finish second in the boys pole vault.
Borgia’s Nathan Kell, Will Hoer, Eli Schmieder and Harry Mitchell placed second in the boys 800-meter relay in 1:33.66.
Mitchell was also the third-place finisher in both the boys 200-meter dash (22.58) and high jump (1.72).
“Harry Mitchell continues to demonstrate incredible athletic ability as he placed third in the high jump and third in the 200-meter dash while helping the 800-meter relay finish second and the 1,600-meter relay finish fourth.”
The Knights placed third in the boys 3,200-meter relay in 9:13.67. Borgia’s runners in the event were not specified.
Sam Dunard placed third in boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:57.23.
Trenton Volmert leaped 5.89 meters in the boys long jump to place third.
“Trenton Volmert was Mr. Utility Man as he scored in the long jump, triple jump, high jump, and on the 400-meter relay,” Woodcock said.
Jackson Clark ranked third, finishing the boys 3,200-meter run in 11:42.9.
Lexie Meyer ran the girls 3,200-meter race in 15:32.67, also ranking third.
“On the girls’ side, they worked hard the whole way,” Woodcock said. “Outnumbered and overmatched, the St. Francis Borgia girls competed with great heart and a fighting spirit. The girls have really formed a strong potential seed core for next year’s team. Our mission now is to build and grow the girls’ team.”
Borgia finished fourth in the girls 3,200-meter relay, the boys 400-meter relay and the boys 1,600-meter relay.
Joe Adolphson, Hoer, Kell and Mitchell ran the 1,600-meter relay.
Maddison Shockley threw herself to fourth place in both the girls discus and javelin.
Hunter Smith placed fourth in both the boys discus and shot put.
Zeltmann took fourth in the boys 110-meter hurdles.
Volmert ranked fifth in both the boys high jump and triple jump
Others ranking fifth included Zach Mort (boys 1,600-meter run), Lauren Dowil (girls 200-meter dash), Jacob Posinski (boys 3,200-meter run), Jack Guehne (boys discus), Mason Wilmesher (boys javelin) and Lauren Karch (girls shot put)
The girls 400-meter relay team and Madelyn Christiansen in the girls 1,600-meter run both finished sixth.
Ranking seventh were the girls 800-meter relay team, Kersten Meyer (girls 100-meter hurdles), Hoer (boys long jump) and Karch (girls javelin).
Borgia wraps up the regular season a week from Saturday at North Point, starting at 8:30 a.m.