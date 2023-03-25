Washington ran into the 2023 track season eager to start racking up first-place finishes.
The team took first place in eight events Tuesday at the Montgomery County Invitational, five in girls events and three for the boys.
The Lady Jays led the team standings with 161 points, first out of 14 schools. Washington’s boys placed second with 121 points.
Owensville’s boys won with 131.5 points and the Dutchgirls ranked second with 94.33 points.
Washington’s distance relays took the top spot in three races, the girls 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay and the boys 1,600-meter relay.
Abigail Gilliatt, Julia Donnelly, Josie Keiser and Isabella Von Behren ran the 1,600-meter relay in 4:41.65.
Donnelly, Keiser and Von Behren teamed with Leah Wheeler to win the 3,200-meter relay in 10:52.98.
Washington’s Landon Boston, Logan Luttrell, Thomas Stahl and Kellen Schiermeier won the boys 1,600-meter relay in 3:46.57.
Gilliatt added a solo first-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 27.52.
Throws were another strong point for Washington as the Lady Jays won two of the three throwing events and Washington’s boys also won two.
For the Lady Jays, Alyssa Repke had the top discus throw at 107-10 and Maddie Guevara aced the javelin at 99-1.
On the boys side, Clyde Hendrix won the javelin with a mark of 165-3 and Isaac Burr placed first in the shot put at 43-3.
Washington’s girls placed second in both of the sprint relays.
Liberty Cragun, Guevara, Ella Kroeter and Asiyanna McGee ranked second in the girls 400-meter relay in 56.15.
Cragun, Gilliatt, McGee and Bri James ranked second in the girls 800-meter relay in 1:58.32.
The boys 3,200-meter relay team of Steven Broadbent, Weston Hewlett, Schiermeier and Luttrell placed second in 9:14.03.
Gilliatt finished second in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:07.59.
Donnelly ranked second in the girls 800-meter run in 2:38.84.
Kroeter placed second in the girls pole vault at 7-11.5
Stahl placed second individually in both the boys 110-meter high hurdles (17.01) and 300-meter intermediate hurdles (43.69).
Clyde Hendrix took second place in the high jump at 5-11.5.
Boston ranked third in both the boys 100-meter dash (11.55) and 200-meter dash (23.69)
Luttrell finished third in the boys 800-meter run in 2:12.15.
Nolan Wieland took third place in the boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 46.47.
Annelise Obermark ranked third in the girls 300-meter low hurdles in 56.17.
Donnelly finished third in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:43.95.
James took third in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:09.58.
Repke had the third-best throw in the girls shot put at 31-9.25.
Additional places in the top eight for Washington included:
• Keiser, fourth place in the girls 800-meter run (2:48.36).
• Wheeler, fourth place in the girls 3,200-meter run (13:34.02).
• Obermark, fourth place in the girls high jump (4-6).
• Abigail Meyer, fourth place in the girls javelin (89-8).
• Guevara, fourth place in the girls shot put (31-7.5).
• Clyde Hendrix, fourth place in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (17.7).
• Dylan Bartlett, Joshua Gruber, Andrew Peterson and Stahl, fourth place in the boys 400-meter relay (49.01).
• Nolan Hendrix, fourth place in the boys javelin (127-7).
• Abbigail Grafrath, fifth place in the girls shot put (31-0.5).
• Luttrell, fifth place in the boys 1,600-meter run (4:58.71).
• Cragun, sixth place in the girls 100-meter dash (14.03).
• McGee, sixth place in the girls 200-meter dash (29.12).
• Von Behren, sixth place in both the girls 1,600-meter run (6:10.29) and 3,200-meter run (13:53.83).
• Kroeter, sixth place in the girls high jump (4-6).
• Connor Peterson, sixth place in the boys 200-meter run (24.15).
• Burr, sixth place in the boys discus (106-4).
• Keiser, seventh place in the girls 1,600-meter run (6:20.78).
• Connor Peterson, seventh place in the boys 100-meter dash (11.82).
• Schiermeier, seventh place in the boys 800-meter run (2:19.92).
• William Amlong, seventh place in the boys high jump (5-5.75).
• Nolan Hendrix, seventh place in the boys shot put (33.5.75).
• McGee, eighth place in the girls 100-meter dash (14.14).
• Wieland, eighth place in the boys 110-meter high hurdles (18.96).
• Evan Maurer, eighth place in the boys discus (93-0).
Washington is next scheduled to run in a quad meet at Wentzville Liberty Wednesday, March 29.