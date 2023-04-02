Three other track teams couldn’t keep pace with Washington Wednesday in Lake St. Louis.
The Blue Jays won both the boys and girls sides of the Wentzville Liberty Quad, which also included Francis Howell and Ladue.
The Washington girls tallied 132 points to finish ahead of Howell (55), Liberty (48) and Ladue (47).
On the boys side, Washington had 111 points. Howell was the runner up with 87, followed by Liberty (59) and Ladue (56).
Washington athletes took first place in 19 events, 12 for the girls and seven for the boys.
The Lady Jays won all four relays.
Liberty Cragun, Maddie Guevara, Ella Kroeter and Asiyanna McGee won the girls 400-meter relay in 54.13.
Cragun, Abigail Gilliatt, Bri James and McGee won the girls 800-meter relay in 1:53.7.
The identities of Washington’s runners on the winning girls 1,600-meter relay (4:29.86) and girls 3,200-meter relay (10:55.59) teams were not included in the posted results from the meet.
Annelise Obermark won both the girls 300-meter hurdles (54.71) and high jump (4-7).
Gilliatt won the girls 400-meter dash in 1:03.09.
Kroeter took first in the girls pole vault at a height of 9-6.25.
Josie Keiser won the girls 800-meter run in 2:42.66.
First in the girls 1,600-meter run went to Isabella Von Behren with a time of 6:04.61.
Alyssa Repke won the girls discus with a throw of 110-10.
Abigail Meyer heaved the javelin an even 96 feet to finish first in that event.
On the boys side, Washington had the winning times in the 400-meter relay (45.95), 1,600-meter relay (3:39.95) and 3,200-meter relay (9:37.47). None of the Blue Jay runners participating in those relays were identified in the posted meet results.
Logan Luttrell finished first in the boys 3,200-meter run in 11:11.22.
Nolan Wieland took first in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16.71.
Thomas Stahl won the boys 300-meter hurdles in 42.48.
Clyde Hendrix placed first in the boys high jump at 5-10.75.
Washington’s runners-up included:
• eah Wheeler in the girls 800-meter run (2:53.62).
• eiser in the girls 1,600-meter run (6:04.98).
• bermark in the girls 300-meter hurdles (18.86).
• he girls 1,600-meter relay B team (5:01.93).
• roeter in the girls high jump (4-5).
• aitlyn Frankenberg in the girls discus (94-5).
• uevara in the girls javelin (90-3).
• andon Boston in the boys 200-meter dash (23.6).
• uttrell in the boys 400-meter dash (54.93).
• teven Broadbent in the boys 3,200-meter run (11:40.88).
• tahl in the boys 110-meter hurdles (17.67).
• ill Amlong in the boys high jump (5-7).
• saac Burr in the boys discus (115-2).
Cragun (girls 400-meter dash), Lindsey Mueller (girls 800-meter run), Wheeler (girls 1,600-meter run), the girls 3,200-meter relay B team, Kroeter (girls long jump), James (girls triple jump), Guevara (girls shot put), Boston (boys 100-meter dash), Kellen Schiermeier (boys 800-meter run), Clyde Hendrix (boys 110-meter hurdles), the boys 800-meter relay B team, Wieland (boys high jump), Amlong (boys triple jump), Burr (boys shot put) and Nolan Hendrix (boys javelin) each placed third.
Fourth-place finishers included Obermark (girls long jump), Abbigail Grafrath (girls shot put), Weston Hewlett (boys 800-meter run), Tristen Koehmstedt (boys 300-meter hurdles), the boys 800-meter relay A team, Clyde Hendrix (boys long jump) and Dylan Bartlett (boys triple jump).
McGee (girls 100-meter dash), Repke (girls shot put), Grafrath (girls javelin), Connor Peterson (boys 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash), Schiermeier (boys 400-meter dash), Hewlett (boys 1,600-meter run), Daniel Hotra (boys 300-meter hurdles), the boys 400-meter relay B team, the boys 800-meter relay C team, the boys 1,600-meter relay B team and Paul Briggs (boys javelin) each placed fifth.
Washington hosts its annual pentathlon Saturday at 9 a.m.
