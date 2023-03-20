The second year for Head Coach Jim Menderski with the Pacific track team already has a few items to put in the win column.
The team makes some key addition to a roster that already includes two returning state qualifiers, one of whom earned state medals in multiple events in 2022.
“I am really excited about this season,” Menderski said. “Our kids worked really hard in the weight room in the off season. I have a great core group of kids who set the tone for practice day in and day out, and I cannot wait to see how times and distances improve all season long.”
Returning junior Lexi Lay won a district championship in three different individual events last spring and finished second in another, qualified for the state meet in three events and brought home two state medals for the 100-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter low hurdles.
Lay finished sixth in Class 4 in both hurdles events and 14th in the Class 4 long jump.
Senior Molly Prichard, signed to State Fair Community College, ranked 10th in the Class 4 shot put in 2022 and was the only one to finish above Lay in the event at the Class 4 District 5 meet.
Junior Sach Wolf returns for the Indians after a 2022 season where he finished second in the Washington Pentathlon and set the school record in the 110-meter high hurdles at the first meet of the season, but did not compete at districts.
Wolf was a state qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles in 2021, ranking 11th in Class 4.
The team also makes a senior addition in four-year basketball starter Quin Blackburn, a 6-8 center who will be a jumper this spring.
Freshmen McKenna Lay and Ben Smith are two additional notable newcomers for Pacific.
McKenna Lay was a sixth place finisher in both the shot put and javelin in the girls 14-year-old division at the AAU Junior Olympic Games last summer.
Smith qualified for the Class 4 state cross country meet this past fall, running 93rd overall.
Pacific has traditionally started its season with a home quad meet in March, but has pushed the meet back to April 4 this season.
“I want to expand and improve our home meet, the Pacific Invitational, get at least one relay team through to the state meet and have both the boys and girls team be competitive at the conference meet,” Menderski said of the team goals.
Hart Hillhouse, Rob Schwierjohn, Justin Perriguey, Lexi King and Jay King will serve as assistant coaches.