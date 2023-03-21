St. Clair is hoping it can repeat some of the state feats of 2022 this spring.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a deep state qualifying roster last season with competitors in eight different events, including multiple individual qualifiers in the same event twice.
The St. Clair track boys ranked 15th in Class 3 a year ago and return five state qualifiers from 2022, counting both boys and girls.
Head Coach Kyle Juergens returns to lead the track Bulldogs for the second year, assisted by Sam Kruse, Charles Knipp, Ben Martin, Jolee King and Jim Juergens.
“I think our team learned more than most track teams did this past year,” Juergens said. “We got to experience some success later in the year by showing some promise at the district and sectionals meets. This created a lot of trust from the kids that we are moving in the right direction to be competitive and surprise a lot of teams from the area.”
Juergens reports there are 35 athletes out for the boys team this spring and 33 for the girls.
Three-quarters of the state runner-up 400-meter relay team are back for one more run — senior Logan Smith, junior Skyler Sanders and sophomore Noah Arndt. However, the team will be without graduated Alex Reinwald, who also won individual state medals in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
Arndt was also a state qualifier in the long jump where he finished 16th in Class 3.
Vada Moore qualified in both the long jump and triple jump at the state meet last year, ranking 12th in the triple jump and 15th in the long jump.
Senior Connor Sikes finished 12th in the state meet for the boys pole vault.
Additional notable returners include distance runners Brooklyn Cannon (sophomore) and Tommy Perkins (junior), 800-meter runners Melodi Miller (senior) and Aiden Kern (junior), sophomore hurdler Cylee Schatzler and sophomore thrower Ally Fox.
“Josh Hawkins is a sophomore that could show some big improvements in triple jump this year,” Juergens said of varsity newcomers to keep an eye on. “Olivia Lowder is a sophomore that also showed some promise in discus this past year and we are hoping she will excel even more this year. William (Liam) James is another sophomore that got to experience some success with the varsity 3,200-meter relay last year and has had a solid offseason to maybe be able to contribute outside of relays.”
St. Clair begins the season Tuesday, March 21, at a meet in St. James. The Bulldogs have one home meet on the schedule this year, set for April 25.