The Class 4 Section 3 meet will take many area track athletes south of their hopeful destination Saturday, landing in West Plains, as they attempt to qualify for the Class 4 state championships.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 3:51 pm
Athletes heading from last week’s Class 4 District 5 meet in Washington to West Plains already finished in the top four of the district. Now, to move on, they need to finish in the top four once again.
The Class 3 Section 3 meet will be occurring at the same time.
The first round of field events starts at 9:30 a.m.
Running events begin at 11 a.m.
In addition to Washington, Union, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Rockwood Summit, Rolla, West Plains and Vianney (boys only), all of whom competed in the District 5 meet at Washington, Class 4 Section 3 will also include athletes from Bolivar, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett, Reeds Spring and Webb City.
The MSHSAA Track and Field Championships for Classes 3, 4 and 5 will be held next Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, at Jefferson City High School.
