Eight A-level baseball teams will be vying for the title of the Washington Post 218 A Tournament later this week at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Post 218 A Tournament starts Thursday. The eight-team event has two four-team pools. The event includes four area teams from Washington, Union and Pacific.
Post 218 is in Pool A with the Union 14A, Ballwin and Pacific teams.
Pool B consists of Union 15A, Elsberry, Eureka and Jefferson City.
Action starts Thursday with Washington playing the Union 14A team at 6 p.m. The Union 15A team plays Eureka in the 8:30 p.m. game.
Friday’s games are Ballwin against Pacific at 6 p.m. and Union 15A against Ballwin at 8:30 p.m.
The tournament resumes Saturday at 10 a.m. with Washington playing Pacific. Union 15A plays Elsberry at noon. Elsberry then plays Jefferson City at 2 p.m. Eureka then plays Jefferson City at 4 p.m. and Union 14A takes on Pacific at 6 p.m.
Pool play Sunday starts with Washington playing Ballwin at 10 a.m. Elsberry takes on Eureka at noon and Union 15A concludes pool play at 2 p.m.
Semifinals start at 2 p.m. with the Pool A winner playing the Pool B runner-up at 4 p.m. The Pool B winner then plays the Pool A runner-up at 6 p.m.
The championship contest is set for Monday at 6 p.m.