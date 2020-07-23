By virtue of a 3-1 victory, the Adidas Academy 18U (Miller) claimed the Perfect Game Baseball Association Tournament of Champions title Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Adidas Academy defeated the St. Louis Naturals (Keuss) in the final game.
The four-day event didn’t go quite as scheduled, according to 314 Sports President E.J. Basta.
“We lost 19 games total on Friday at our sites due to rain,” Basta said. “We had to adjust things around a bit for the weekend, but were able to get the entire tournament in.”
Storms Friday afternoon halted play in the 16U Division in Washington and, as a result, no games were played Saturday in Washington.
“We deal with rain on a weekly basis, so overall it was not an issue,” Basta said.
In the semifinals, Adidas Academy defeated Akadema Midwest, 12-2.
The Naturals knocked off the Missouri Bulls, 10-6.
In the quarterfinals Sunday, Akadema Midwest beat the Missouri Hitmen, 8-6. The Bulls advanced past St. Louis Force Baseball (Arell), 8-0.
Games also took place at Wilson Rozier Stadium and Engler Field in Farmington, Josephville Park and Pacific Youth Association.
In the 16U Tournament, which finished at Wilson Rozier Stadium in Farmington, Missouri Bulls (Pennington) won the title over Adidas Academy (Platinum), 10-6.
The 15U Tournament also ended in Farmington at Engler Park. The Nike Redbirds (Menendez) defeated the Nike Redbirds (Select), 11-1.
Basta said he would like to have more events in Washington, but it’s hard to find available time at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Wish we were able to get more dates out in Washington for our tournaments as we have teams from all over the country who play in our events, but seems like the it’s pretty much booked all summer,” he said.