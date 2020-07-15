There will be more baseball being played in this area.
The Perfect Game Baseball Association Tournament of Champions is scheduled for July 16-19 and will have games at two local sites, Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in Washington and Pacific Youth Association.
Other fields being used will be Wilson Rozier Stadium and Engler Park in Farmington and Josephville Park in St. Charles County.
E.J. Basta, owner and president of 314Tournaments, said games will start here Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. and run every two hours.
“We have 35 teams from 15U-18U who will be participating with the majority of the teams/players being from St. Louis and outlying areas (as far as Cape Girardeau),” Basta said.
There are no Franklin County teams, but Basta said it’s possible some of the teams could have area players on their rosters.
The tournament is scheduled to have three divisions this year: 15U (Freshman), 16U (Sophomore) and 17/18U (Varsity).
A total of 25 games are scheduled for Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Thursday through Sunday.
Pacific Youth Association is slated to host seven games Thursday and Friday.
Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field will host six games in the 18U and 15U divisions Thursday. Pacific Youth Association will have five 18U games that day.
Action Friday will have seven 16U and 15U games in Washington while two 15U games will be played in Pacific.
Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field has seven games Saturday and five games Sunday. Of that number 11 are 18U games and one is a 15U game.
The complete schedule can be found at 314tournaments.com.
Perfect Game
Tournament of Champions
Thursday-Friday Games
18U Division
Thursday, July 16
At Ronsick Field
18U — Adidas Academy 18U (Miller) vs. St. Louis Force Baseball (Arell), 10 a.m.
18U — Adidas Athletics 17U (Navy) vs. Adidas Athletics All Academic, noon
15U — THZ Tribe (Kuhlmann) vs. St. Louis Naturals (Dattoli), 2 p.m.
15U — Adidas Academy vs. Missouri Bulls (Kennedy), 4 p.m.
15U — Nike Redbirds (Elite) vs. Nike Redbirds (Select), 6 p.m.
15U — Nike Redbirds (Menendez) vs. Nike Redbirds (Windler), 8 p.m.
At Pacific Youth Association
18U — Easton Tigers vs. Aviston Express, noon
18U — Adidas Academy 18U vs. Missouri Hitmen, 2 p.m.
18U — Adidas Athletics All Academic vs. Team 15, 4 p.m.
18U — St. Louis Naturals (Keuss) vs. Adidas Athletics 17U (Navy), 6 p.m.
18U — Missouri Bulls vs. THZ Tribe (King), 8 p.m.
Friday, July 17
At Ronsick Field
16U — St. Louis Naturals (Politte) vs. Missouri Bulls (Pennington), 8 a.m.
16U — St. Louis Naturals (Politte) vs. Adidas Academy (Platinum), 10 a.m.
16U — Missouri Bulls (Pennington) vs. Mac N Seitz (Blue), noon
16U — Midwest Baseball Club vs. Adidas Academy (Platinum), 2 p.m.
16U — Midwest Baseball Club vs. Mac N Seitz (Blue), 4 p.m.
15U — Nike Redbirds (Elite) vs. St. Louis Naturals (Dattoli), 6 p.m.
15U — Adidas Academy vs. Nike Redbirds (Menendez), 8 p.m.
At Pacific Youth Association
15U — Nike Redbirds (Select) vs. THZ Tribe (Kuhlmann), 1 p.m.
15U — Missouri Bulls (Kennedy) vs. Missouri Redbirds (Windler), 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
At Ronsick Field
15U — St. Louis Naturals (Dattoli) vs. Nike Redbirds (Select), 8 a.m.
18U — Adidas Academy 18U (Miller) vs. Easton Tigers, 10 a.m.
18U — Aviston Express vs. Nike Redbirds (Elite), noon
18U — St. Louis Force Baseball (Arell) vs. Nike Redbirds (Elite), 2 p.m.
18U — Adidas Academy 18U (Tabor) vs. THZ Tribe (King), 4 p.m.
18U — Missouri Bulls vs. Akadema Midwest, 6 p.m.
18U — Missouri Hitmen vs. Akadema Midwest, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
At Ronsick Field
18U — Fifth Seed vs. Fourth Seed, 9 a.m.
18U — Sixth Seed vs. Third Seed, 11 a.m.
18U — First Seed vs. 9 a.m. winner, 1 p.m.
18U — Second seed vs. 11 a.m. winner, 3 p.m.
18U — Championship, 5 p.m.