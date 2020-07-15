There will be more baseball being played in this area.

The Perfect Game Baseball Association Tournament of Champions is scheduled for July 16-19 and will have games at two local sites, Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field in Washington and Pacific Youth Association.

Other fields being used will be Wilson Rozier Stadium and Engler Park in Farmington and Josephville Park in St. Charles County.

E.J. Basta, owner and president of 314Tournaments, said games will start here Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. and run every two hours.

“We have 35 teams from 15U-18U who will be participating with the majority of the teams/players being from St. Louis and outlying areas (as far as Cape Girardeau),” Basta said.

There are no Franklin County teams, but Basta said it’s possible some of the teams could have area players on their rosters.

The tournament is scheduled to have three divisions this year: 15U (Freshman), 16U (Sophomore) and 17/18U (Varsity).

A total of 25 games are scheduled for Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Thursday through Sunday.

Pacific Youth Association is slated to host seven games Thursday and Friday.

Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field will host six games in the 18U and 15U divisions Thursday. Pacific Youth Association will have five 18U games that day.

Action Friday will have seven 16U and 15U games in Washington while two 15U games will be played in Pacific.

Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field has seven games Saturday and five games Sunday. Of that number 11 are 18U games and one is a 15U game.

The complete schedule can be found at 314tournaments.com.

Perfect Game 

Tournament of Champions

Thursday-Friday Games

18U Division

Thursday, July 16

At Ronsick Field

18U — Adidas Academy 18U (Miller) vs. St. Louis Force Baseball (Arell), 10 a.m.

18U — Adidas Athletics 17U (Navy) vs. Adidas Athletics All Academic, noon

15U — THZ Tribe (Kuhlmann) vs. St. Louis Naturals (Dattoli), 2 p.m.

15U — Adidas Academy vs. Missouri Bulls (Kennedy), 4 p.m.

15U — Nike Redbirds (Elite) vs. Nike Redbirds (Select), 6 p.m.

15U — Nike Redbirds (Menendez) vs. Nike Redbirds (Windler), 8 p.m.

At Pacific Youth Association

18U — Easton Tigers vs. Aviston Express, noon

18U — Adidas Academy 18U vs. Missouri Hitmen, 2 p.m.

18U — Adidas Athletics All Academic vs. Team 15, 4 p.m.

18U — St. Louis Naturals (Keuss) vs. Adidas Athletics 17U (Navy), 6 p.m.

18U — Missouri Bulls vs. THZ Tribe (King), 8 p.m.

Friday, July 17

At Ronsick Field

16U — St. Louis Naturals (Politte) vs. Missouri Bulls (Pennington), 8 a.m.

16U — St. Louis Naturals (Politte) vs. Adidas Academy (Platinum), 10 a.m.

16U — Missouri Bulls (Pennington) vs. Mac N Seitz (Blue), noon

16U — Midwest Baseball Club vs. Adidas Academy (Platinum), 2 p.m.

16U — Midwest Baseball Club vs. Mac N Seitz (Blue), 4 p.m.

15U — Nike Redbirds (Elite) vs. St. Louis Naturals (Dattoli), 6 p.m.

15U — Adidas Academy vs. Nike Redbirds (Menendez), 8 p.m.

At Pacific Youth Association

15U — Nike Redbirds (Select) vs. THZ Tribe (Kuhlmann), 1 p.m.

15U — Missouri Bulls (Kennedy) vs. Missouri Redbirds (Windler), 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

At Ronsick Field

15U — St. Louis Naturals (Dattoli) vs. Nike Redbirds (Select), 8 a.m.

18U — Adidas Academy 18U (Miller) vs. Easton Tigers, 10 a.m.

18U — Aviston Express vs. Nike Redbirds (Elite), noon

18U — St. Louis Force Baseball (Arell) vs. Nike Redbirds (Elite), 2 p.m.

18U — Adidas Academy 18U (Tabor) vs. THZ Tribe (King), 4 p.m.

18U — Missouri Bulls vs. Akadema Midwest, 6 p.m.

18U — Missouri Hitmen vs. Akadema Midwest, 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

At Ronsick Field

18U — Fifth Seed vs. Fourth Seed, 9 a.m.

18U — Sixth Seed vs. Third Seed, 11 a.m.

18U — First Seed vs. 9 a.m. winner, 1 p.m.

18U — Second seed vs. 11 a.m. winner, 3 p.m.

18U — Championship, 5 p.m.