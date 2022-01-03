If 2020 was the year of the pandemic, 2021 was a year of champions for the area sports scene.
Area teams secured four state championships, and five high school athletes were individual champions.
2021 state champions were:
• Washington Post 218 Senior Legion.
• Washington softball Lady Jays.
• Borgia cheerleaders won the 2020-21 MCCA Class 3 Large title in February and repeated for 2021-22 in December for its ninth crown in a row, 10th overall.
The Borgia cheerleading program, along with Head Coach Sandi Gildehaus, was enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame at a St. Louis ceremony in November.
• Union cheerleaders won the 2020-21 MCCA Class 3 Small and Class 3 Timeout state titles. Union won the 2021-22 Class 3 Small title as well.
• Hermann volleyball claimed its MSHSAA record 15th state title.
• Hermann girls cross country.
• St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock in Class 2 boys wrestling.
• Pacific’s Callum Sitek in Class 3 boys wrestling.
• Union’s Daniel Thwing in Class 4 boys 100-meter dash (10.94).
• St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Sam Schmidt in Class 3 boys 100-meter dash (10.79) and boys 200-meter dash (21.68).
• Hermann’s Kaylyn Powers in Class 3 girls discus (123-0, 37.5 meters).
• Borgia’s Starry Knights won the MDTA Division 2 overall and Class 2A Pom and Precision titles.
• Washington’s Jaywalkers won the MDTA Division 4 Kick category.
Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Senior Legion finished third in the Ninth District regular season and third in the postseason tournament. Post 218 came from behind but lost to the NEMO Post 6 Sixers to open Zone 1 Tournament play.
But Washington came back to eliminate Hannibal and knock out Moberly to win the zone title. Post 218 was undefeated at the state level and won two games in Hastings, Nebraska, at the Mid-South Regional before losing to Dubuque County, Iowa.
Washington softball (32-5) won the school’s first state title in that sport, dominating Platte County and Rolla in the Class 4 state tournament in Springfield. The Lady Jays walloped Platte County in the semifinals, 10-0, and drilled Rolla in the title game, 11-0.
Hermann volleyball (31-5-1) swept Bishop LeBlond of St. Joseph in the Class 2 state championship match to win a record 15th volleyball state title.
Hermann’s cross country team won the Class 2 team title, the first for its program. That came on the same day the volleyball team won the state title.
Making a state championship match for the third year in a row, Sitek captured his first state title by winning the Class 3 145-pound crown by an 8-0 major decision over Neosho’s Eli Zar. He was undefeated at 52-0.
St. Clair’s Woodcock won the 132-pound state title in Class 2, his first, by technical fall over Pleasant Hill’s Garrett Lyons, 16-0 in 3:55. Woodcock went 41-3.
Thwing might have had the most shocking individual state title. Running in the slow heat of the Class 4 100-meter dash, Thwing’s time of 10.94 held up for the state title. The race was run reverse of normal, west to east, due to a strong headwind at Jefferson City High School.
Schmidt, a Borgia senior, had dominated sprint events in the area through the track season. One day after Thwing won, Schmidt ran to titles in the Class 3 100-meter dash (10.79) and 200-meter dash (21.68).
On the same day as Schmidt’s heroics, Hermann’s Powers won the Class 3 girls discus title at 123-0 feet, 37.5 meters.
Additionally, six teams or individuals finished second in state events. They were:
• Washington Post 218 Juniors.
• Washington Post 218 Freshmen.
• Washington’s Mia Reed in girls wrestling (107 pounds).
• Washington’s Allison Meyer in girls wrestling (117).
• Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer in Class 4 boys wrestling (285).
• S. Clair’s Cameron Simcox in Class 2 boys wrestling (145).
More finished third in state events. They included:
• Union girls basketball in Class 5.
• Washington girls wrestling.
• Union girls soccer in Class 3.
• Sullivan softball in Class 3.
• Union’s Jaiden Powell in girls wrestling (174).
• St. Clair’s Ryan Meek in Class 2 boys wrestling (106).
• Reed in Class 5 girls 1,600-meter run (5:03.20).
Powell also placed fourth in the Class 3 discus. Reed was fifth in the Class 4 800-meter run.
Washington’s Julia Donnelly placed fourth in Class 4 girls cross country. She also was fifth in girls wrestling at 102 pounds.
Other fourth-place finishers were Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann (300 hurdles), New Haven’s Emma McIntyre (3,200 run) and Alaina Scott (pole vault) and Union’s Ella Coppinger (300 hurdles).
Fifth-place state finishers included Borgia’s Joseph Lause (wrestling), St. Clair’s Alex Reinwald (200 dash) and Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure (100 dash, 400 dash).
It was an extremely eventful year for the area’s lone college program. East Central College’s volleyball team captured two NJCAA Division II Region 16 volleyball titles. The Falcons won for the 2020 season, which was delayed until the spring of 2021, and repeated in the fall. Both times, East Central lost to Kirkwood Community College of Iowa in the district event.
The school added women’s soccer and baseball. The women’s soccer team participated in the delayed 2020 campaign and the 2021 fall season. The baseball team played exhibition games in 2021 with major improvements being made at Taco Bell Field, including installation of a new scoreboard and turf infield. The Falcons will open official play in the spring of 2022.
Union’s senior class had standouts, including Reagan Rapert (Class 5 Girls Basketball Player of the Year) and Emily Gaebe. Rapert is playing for NCAA Division I Wofford College. Gaebe, who was on both the basketball and soccer state teams, was the Atlantic-10 Conference rookie of the year at Saint Louis University in women’s soccer this fall.
COVID-19 continued to be a concern in 2021. MSHSAA’s championships for winter and spring sports were modified to one-day, one-class events. Boys and girls basketball postseason games prior to the state level were held on alternating days as well.
Borgia’s Natalie Alferman tied for 13th in the Class 1 state golf tournament, becoming the school’s first girls golf medalist since Kayla Eckelkamp.
Pacific’s volleyball team won its first district championship since 1995 under new head coach Joe Brammeier, following a one-win season in 2020. The Lady Indians were defeated in the sectional round as MSHSAA changed its playoff format to single-match nights at the sectional and quarterfinal levels. New Haven also won a Class 1 district title.
Washington and Borgia won district boys basketball titles, and New Haven won a girls basketball district title. All were eliminated at the sectional level.
St. Clair baseball won a district title but lost at the next level.
It marked the first year where the Four Rivers Conference held a girls golf championship.
Work started at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field to add a turf infield.
A clerical error, made at the start of the 2020-21 school year, forced several Washington teams to play in a larger class. Washington caught the error after numbers were compiled but lost a MSHSAA appeal.
Teams moved up in 2021 included basketball, boys wrestling and track. The Blue Jays returned to their normal class designations for the 2021-22 school year.
A 23-year district championship run came to an end for the Borgia volleyball program, but the team still had several superlatives. Borgia won 30 matches and defeated two state champions and three Class 5 state qualifiers. Additionally, five starters have signed to play college sports, four for volleyball.
Borgia and Pacific played each other in boys basketball four times with Borgia winning all four. That included the Union Tournament championship and district championship games.