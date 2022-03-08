For the fifth year in a row, the St. James basketball Tigers will play in a district championship game.
The Tigers (15-12), which hold the top seed in Class 4 District 3, won in Wednesday’s semifinal round against Owensville (8-17), 48-35.
St. James will be looking to get back into the sectional round for the first time since 2019 after back-to-back finishes as the district runner-up in 2020 and 2021.
Standing in their way Friday, at 7:30 p.m., will be the No. 2 seeded Sullivan Eagles (11-15), who are also the tournament hosts.
The Dutchmen hung within one possession of St. James for the first half, with the Tigers leading 12-11 after one quarter and 21-18 at the intermission.
The Tigers extended the lead in the third quarter, ending the period with a 32-25 edge.
“Tough way to finish the season, (I) thought we really competed — unfortunately the ball didn’t go into the basket and we gave it up to them too many times,” Owensville Head Coach Cullen VanLeer said. “Proud of our guys and the fight we have shown in the face of adversity all year long. We look forward to growing this offseason with the returners we have coming back.”
Peyton Gruver netted 17 points to pace the Tigers’ offense.
Chris Boone tallied 10 points.
Other scorers include Blake Redburn (six points), Hunter Redburn (five) and James Perkins (three).
Landon Valley led the Dutchmen with 12 points, adding two rebounds.
Bryce Payne scored seven points with seven rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Brendan Decker recorded six points with nine rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Garrett Crosby and Austin Lowder finished with two points apiece.
Crosby grabbed seven rebounds and made one assist.
Lowder posted four rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Charlie Whelan rounded out the scoring with two points and grabbed two rebounds.
Will Lauth posted two rebounds.
Logan Evans grabbed one rebound.
Layne Evans was credited with one assist.
The boys championship game Friday will be preceded by the girls district title game between Owensville and St. James at 6 p.m.