Scoring the first 12 points, the top-seeded Southern Boone County Lady Eagles raced to a Union Girls Basketball Tournament opener win against St. Clair Monday, 88-29.
“They’re a pretty good team and tonight they shot the lights out,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “They only had one turnover, too.”
Southern Boone (11-1) advanced to Friday’s semifinal against fifth-seeded Jefferson City. St. Clair (2-9) takes on St. Francis Borgia Regional Thursday in the consolation semifinals at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Eagles pressured St. Clair at all locations on the court, forcing turnovers and fast breaks to build up a 31-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Additionally, Southern Boone rarely missed a shot in the first quarter.
At the half, Southern Boone led, 55-14.
The Lady Eagles held an 80-16 advantage through three quarters.
Johnson gave his team credit. St. Clair outscored Southern Boone by a 13-8 margin in the final quarter, which featured a running clock.
“The girls kept playing hard the whole game,” Johnson said. “We started making a few of our shots. We calmed down and didn’t turn the ball over as much, but we never gave up throughout the whole game.”
Jersee Wren paced the Southern Boone attack with 23 points, including three of her team’s eight three-point baskets.
“Jersee Wren is a pretty good player and she got hot,” Johnson said. “They whole team did a good job of pushing the ball. They play at a great pace.”
Chloe Bukowsky scored 19 points with three three-point baskets.
Mariah Prince netted 16 points.
Paige Gamble closed with 10 points.
Kyra Massie and MaJayla Dudley both scored nine points.
Adisen Wren added two points.
Southern Boone was 0-1 from the free-throw line.
Emma Thompson led St. Clair with 10 points and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Vada Moore was next with eight points.
Ava Brand and Phoebe Arnold each netted three points.
Grace Moore closed with two points.
St. Clair went 3-3 from the free-throw line.