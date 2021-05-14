St. Louis Community College scored twice in the top of the eighth inning Friday to knock the East Central College softball Falcons into the losers’ bracket of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament, 4-2.
The Falcons, hosting the event and the top seed, scored a run in the bottom of the first.
The lead didn’t last as the Archers scored twice in the second. That’s how the score stayed until the bottom of the seventh.
In that frame, Kaili Edler (Northwest) hammered a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game.
However, St. Louis scored twice in the top of the eighth and held on for the victory.
Haley Schulte (Parkway West) went the distance, taking the loss. She fell to 14-5 on the season.
“Haley Schulte pitched well enough to keep it close and Kaili Edler gave us a big lift with her home run to tie it in the bottom of the seventh,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “Unfortunately, we came up short in the eighth.”
Kristyn England (Cuba) doubled in the bottom of the first to drive in the first East Central run.
The loss knocked the Falcons into Saturday’s losers’ bracket game against Mineral Area College.