New Haven’s upset run ran out Wednesday in Montgomery City.
Playing top-seeded Mexico in the Montgomery County Tournament semifinals, No. 4 New Haven fell, 43-35.
The win was anything but easy for the Lady Bulldogs, who needed an 18-8 run in the final quarter to secure the win.
Mexico (2-1) led after one quarter, 8-6, but New Haven (2-1) came back to tie it at the half, 14-14.
The Lady Shamrocks were up by a pair, 27-25, heading into the final quarter.
New Haven will play Hermann Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the tournament’s third-place game. Mexico will face Montgomery County for the title.
Mackenzie Wilson led the Lady Shamrocks in scoring with 11 points. She was 4-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, New Haven went 14-20 from the stripe.
Peyton Sumpter was next, scoring eight points with two of New Haven’s three three-point baskets.
Aubri Meyer scored seven points, and Brenna Langenberg had six. Tressa Carver scored three points.
Mya Miller and Riley Thurman tied for Mexico’s scoring lead with 11 points apiece.
Claire Hudson was next with eight points.
Jordyn Thurman and Alexis Willer both scored five points.
Taylor DeMint added two points, and Capri’Ona Fountain had one point.
Mexico hit three three-point baskets, two by Hudson, and went 12-21 from the free-throw line.