Despite pushing back in the second half, the Washington basketball Lady Jays were unable to claim a berth in the championship game of their home tournament.
Washington (9-6) fell to top-seeded Lutheran South (14-3) Tuesday in the semifinals of the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament, 55-46.
Three of Wednesday’s games at the tournament were moved up to Tuesday to get ahead of projected winter weather Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The fourth game, Waynesville vs. Ursuline Academy in the consolation bracket, was moved back to Thursday.
Lutheran South advances to play Francis Howell Central for the championship Friday at 8:30 p.m. Washington plays Warrenton at 7 p.m. Friday for third place.
Tuesday’s first quarter ended with Lutheran South ahead by a slim margin, 13-11. The Lady Lancers then dominated the second period, 20-6, to push the lead to 16 points, 33-17, at halftime.
Washington fought back in the third quarter, outscoring Lutheran South 14-5, but still trailed, 38-31, going into the final period.
The Lady Jays got as close as four points difference in the fourth quarter before Lutheran South was able to seal the deal.
“We just had to come out (of the half) with some fight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “We were moving the ball better, but we just wanted to get stops in a row — how many stops in a row could we get to get us back in the game. The goal was, at the end of the third quarter, we wanted to have it to single digits and we did. We had it to four and just a few lay-ups, or bunnies, we missed and they would hit theirs while we missed ours. I’m very proud of the girls’ overall effort in the second half. They fought the whole time and gave themselves a chance.”
Gabby Lindemann posted a double-double to lead the Lady Jays with 18 points and 11 rebounds. She also made one assist.
Cierra Murrell posted nine points and nine rebounds with three steals and two assists.
Offensive rebounds were a huge key for the Lady Jays in the game. They outrebounded Lutheran South, 39-24. Of those 39 Washington rebounds, 21 came on the offensive end of the floor.
“Cierra and Gabby did really well, finishing around the basket and really getting after it,” Meyer said. “That’s what we need from those two. They you bring Hannah (Obermark) and Emma (Briggs) in off the bench and they’re in there working hard too, and Kendall Nix is in the middle of almost any battle.”
Olivia Reed finished with eight points, one steal and one assist.
Elizabeth Reed tallied five points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Nix recorded four points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Sydney Harbath added two points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Obermark grabbed three rebounds.
Briggs contributed with one rebound.
Karisa Latcher made one assist.
Ellie Buscher was the star of the game for Lutheran South with 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Savannah Butterfield, Sophia Horrell and Sydney Pfister each scored eight points.
Chloe Eggerding, Olivia Rabbitt and Kate Yeager added three points apiece.
Emma Wagner closed out the scoring with two points.
Friday’s trophy round at the tournament begins at 4 p.m. with the seventh-place game and progressively moves up in stakes from there.