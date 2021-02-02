Alek Peters netted 30 points Thursday to lead the top-seeded Linn Wildcats past New Haven in the Hermann Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals, 72-56.
Linn (11-3) will play host Hermann (12-5) Saturday for the event title.
New Haven (11-6) will take on Montgomery County (11-5) for third place.
Linn jumped on top Thursday, leading 22-7 after one quarter. The Wildcats never looked back.
Linn was up 39-18 at the half and 53-42 after three quarters.
Peters scored all 17 of Linn’s points during the second quarter.
Following Peters in the scoring department were Caleb Maassen with 19 points and Austin McKim with 12 points.
Maassen surpassed 1,000 career points in the game.
Caden Robinson netted seven points and Drew Strope contributed four.
The Wildcats were 5-7 from the free-throw line and hit seven three-point shots.
New Haven was led by John Liggett, who scored 24 points.
Owen Borcherding was next with 13 points.
Zachary Groner scored 11 points.
Other New Haven scorers were Logan Williams and Jacob Engelbrecht with three points apiece, and Sam Scheer with two points.
New Haven hit six three-point baskets and went 4-5 from the free-throw line.
For Saturday’s third-place game, which tips off at 4 p.m., New Haven gets a rematch with Montgomery County. Those Wildcats have beaten New Haven twice this season. Montgomery County won at home Dec. 22, 60-43, and beat New Haven for the South Callaway Tournament title Jan. 16, 59-39.
Linn takes on Hermann for the title Saturday at 5:30 p.m.