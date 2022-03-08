No upset came to fruition in the Class 5 District 2 boys basketball semifinals Thursday.
Both of the tournament’s top seeds, No. 1 Webster Groves and No. 2 Vianney, advanced in the penultimate night of competition and will meet for the district championship Saturday at 2 p.m. on Webster Groves’ home floor.
Thursday, the host Statesmen (20-8) weathered an early back-and-forth with the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights (16-12) before building a sizable halftime lead on the way to a 74-46 victory.
“If you have a spell where you have turnovers, and we had a couple spells like that, then the score goes from being somewhat close to being almost out of hand,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “This is a neat place to play in. I wish we would have played a little bit better than we did in this game, but it’s a great learning lesson for our kids.
“They can see that we need to get stronger, we need to get quicker, or we need to get some help where we can rotate guys and keep them fresh like (Webster Groves) did,” he said.
Webster Groves is ranked seventh in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll.
Borgia kept up with the fast and efficient offensive pace set by the Statesmen in the first quarter, but Webster still ended the period with a 21-17 edge.
“You can’t afford to have turnovers and make mistakes (against Webster Groves),” Neier said. “You just have to be fundamentally sound. They are a really strong team on both ends of the court. They have good shooters outside and can go to the basket. They have a strong presence inside and the pressure they put on you on defense through the whole game, it never lets up.”
Webster dominated the second period, 23-6, taking a 44-23 edge into halftime.
Borgia came out from the break re-energized and opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run.
However, the Statesmen were able to regain their bearings and end the third period with a 17-point lead, 56-39.
“We had a chance to cut (their lead down) further, but then they started getting that pressure again, got some turnovers and made some big buckets, so you have to give them credit,” Neier said. “They’re a great team.”
Borgia was able to work the ball inside to the basket frequently in the first eight minutes of the game as forward Adam Rickman netted 10 points in the paint that quarter.
Rickman finished the game with 23 points, leading the Knights.
Sam Dunard was next for Borgia with 13 points, connecting on a pair of triples.
Grant Schroeder tallied eight points.
Heath Landwehr scored two points to round things out for Borgia.
On the other end, the Statesmen put four scorers into double figures, led by 20 points from Matt Enright.
Iziah Purvey tallied 15 points, Gianni Ferentinos 13 and Ethan Chartrand 12.
CJ Lang finished with nine points, Jalen Purvey four and Jimmy Richter one.
The Statesmen shot 8-21 from three-point range in the contest (38.1 percent) and 53.4 percent from the floor overall.
Vianney (14-14) held off St. Mary’s (13-14) in the other semifinal, 62-59.