Living up to their advance billing, the Washington boys basketball Blue Jays blasted Warrenton in the opening round of the Union Tournament Tuesday, 60-22.
“It was good to get back on the right track after taking that tough loss to Ft. Zumwalt North,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “It was good to start the tournament with a win. Our kids came out and didn’t play sloppy. Our kids played our style of basketball to take a quick lead.”
Washington (12-4), the top seed, went on a 12-point run in the opening quarter to break away, and then scored eight in a row after a pair of Warrenton free throws.
Washington led 22-6 after one quarter, 40-11 at the half, and 51-18 through three quarters.
“Our defense has been good for us all year,” Young said. “Tonight, we were able to get some turnovers and we converted off of them, which was good. We didn’t do that well last Friday against Ft. Zumwalt North. It was a good start, and now we need to get ready for the semifinals Friday night.”
The Blue Jays return Friday at 5:30 p.m. to face fifth-seeded Pacific (12-4) in the semifinals.
Washington beat the Indians Jan. 19 at home, 60-41.
Warrenton (1-8) played Lutheran South (6-8) in the consolation semifinals Thursday.
Washington had four players reach double digits in scoring.
Zac Coulter led the way with 15 points, including three of Washington’s five three-point baskets.
Jason Sides was next with 14 points. He hit both of his free-throw attempts. No other Blue Jays reached the line during the game.
Brigham Broadbent hit a pair of three-point shots while closing with 12 points.
Todd Bieg, last year’s Union Tournament MVP, netted 10 points.
Jack Lackman contributed three points.
Will Gleeson, Carter Kleekamp and Chase Merryman all scored two points apiece.
“Sides did a nice job taking the ball to the hoop,” said Young. “We got Brigham in the outside scoring column. He made two threes for us to spread the defense out. Todd did a great job inside. He’s always great. He’s tough to guard. Coulter got hot and we want him to stay hot for the rest of the tournament making threes.”
For Warrenton, Joe Goldsmith scored 10 points, including one of his team’s three three-point baskets.
Andrew Cox was next with six points.
Chase Cook and Troy Anderson each scored three points.
Warrenton went 5-6 from the free-throw line.
“We like playing over here,” Young said. “We’ve been back here for a couple of years and it’s nice. After winning it last year, we want to make a run at it again and see what happens. We want to take it one game at a time and see what we can do Friday. We’ve got to be ready to come out and be ready to play the same style we’ve been playing all year. We don’t want to have a letdown.”