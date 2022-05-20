East Central College’s first season for its restarted baseball team came to an end Saturday in the NJCAA Division II Plains District Tournament.
Top-seeded University Arkansas Rich Mountain knocked out the Falcons in the event’s losers’ bracket in Enid, Oklahoma, 9-0.
East Central (21-26) went 1-2 in the district event after winning the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title this season.
“The season didn’t end the way we had hoped, but there is a lot to be thankful for and appreciate from the group overall in Year 1,” East Central Head Coach Johnathan Mills said.
UA Rich Mountain improved to 36-17, advancing in the event.
“Offensively, we stranded way too many runners in the game to realistically have a shot to win,” Mills said. “The game of baseball hasn’t changed. Good pitching and timely hitting will always carry the day. You might be able to get away with one of them, but not having either will always cost you.”
The Bucks opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first and added six more in the third. The game ended on the run rule after the top of the seventh.
East Central logged six hits in the game and played errorless defense.
Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) posted two hits, Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas), Andy Hueste (Linn) and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) each had one hit.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Colombo and Lindemann walked.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) started and took the loss, going 2.2 innings while allowing seven runs on four hits and six walks. He struck out one.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) pitched 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) closed out the game, throwing an inning while allowing a hit and a walk.
Jackson Wells earned the win for the Bucks, going five innings while allowing five hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
Ike Pelts pitched the final inning, allowing a hit.
Trace Watkins led the Bucks with two doubles and a triple.
UA Rich Mountain has 27 sophomores in its program, compared to one, Sisk, for the Falcons.
The Plains District Tournament came down to the winner-take-all game Monday between sixth-seeded Northern Oklahoma-Enid and No. 7 Murray State (Oklahoma) for the national tournament spot.
“Overall, it was good to get there and see what it will take to keep playing,” Mills said. “Make no mistake about, it there wasn’t much of a difference in what we saw there versus what we have, but the ability to command the zone and score runs when you needed was better than we had this weekend.”