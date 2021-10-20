Top-seeded Capital City (24-7) brought Union’s softball season to its completion Tuesday in the Class 4 District 5 first round in Rolla.
The Lady Cavaliers defeated Union (8-17) in the opening round, 15-0.
“It had been a season of ups and downs,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “Some games, we came out firing and were able to play really good softball. Some days, we struggled to put hits together and field something clean. The Capital City game was one of those days. They are definitely a top-level team, and I wish them well in the postseason. But we’re better than we put out there on the field.”
Capital City also vanquished Marshfield in Wednesday’s semifinal, 6-1, to reach Friday’s title game against second-seeded Rolla (28-8).
Against Union, Capital City scored three times in the top of the first and added 10 runs in the second. The final two runs were scored in the bottom of the fourth, bringing the game to an early end.
Union managed two hits, singles by Hailey Earney and Kaitlynn Turner.
Brooklynne Anderson and Lucy Koenigsfeld walked. Camren Monkman was hit by a pitch.
Defensively, Union made nine errors, which hurt the team. Only five of the Capital City runs were earned.
Fallyn Blankenship started in the circle and went 2.2 innings, allowing 12 runs (five earned) on eight hits and six walks. She struck out three.
Alizabeth Elbert pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing three unearned runs on one hit.
“We’re young, and we got a lot of experience this year, so hopefully we can continue to work in the offseason and be ready to go next year,” Poggas said.
Olivia Wood pitched for Capital City, allowing two hits, two walks and a hit batter. She struck out nine.
Maysen Karr, Kennedy Schanuth and Camryn Sharp each had two hits. Karr homered. Schanuth, Jaiden Kausler and Lydia Coulson doubled.
Sharp drove in four runs, and Schanuth stole two bases.
Union graduates two players from this team, outfielders Earney and Alyssa Bush.
“They both had a good last game as a Wildcats,” Poggas said. “They are good girls who are going to be missed.”