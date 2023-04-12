The eggs the Easter Bunny left for Washington baseball were not the fun kind.
The Blue Jays (8-5) received 14 goose eggs Friday, just 48 hours before Easter, as they were shut out twice in a home doubleheader against Ft. Zumwalt West (13-1), 3-0 and 7-0.
The Jaguars, coached by Washington Head Coach Dane Gough’s brother, Eric Gough, are the No. 1 ranked team in Class 6, according to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association’s poll.
“We’re happy with our pitching effort and our overall (effort) defensively,” Dane Gough said. “The first game we just had one bad inning. We had one bad inning where we gave them five outs in the first and they scored three runs and that was enough for them to win.”
Washington managed to present a couple of scoring threats despite having three hits scattered across each of the two seven-inning contests.
“Obviously, we didn’t do enough offensively,” Dane Gough said. “You have to score runs to make it work, but hosting the No. 1 Class 6 team in the state is no small feat. I’m proud of how we competed and thought we were in it the entire game.”
Washington’s starting pitchers for the two games were Kaner Young and Gavin Matchell.
The team’s No. 1 and 2 starters, Grant Trentmann and Ian Junkin, pitched in Tuesday and Wednesday’s games for a conference sweep of Ft. Zumwalt East.
“Our pitchers did an excellent job of commanding the zone, and when you don’t have your top two available because they’re throwing conference (games), that’s good to still see that,” Dane Gough said. “I thought Kaner and Gavin both pitched well.”
Jaguars starter Carson Clark spun a gem in the opener with a complete game three-hit shutout. Clark struck out seven batters with no walks and three hits allowed.
Young tossed five innings for Washington and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out four.
Hanon Jarvis pitched two shutout innings in relief and struck out three without allowing a hit or a walk.
All three visiting runs came in the top of the first inning.
The Blue Jays’ three hits were all singles from Sam Paule, Ethan Stellhorn and Ryan Weidle.
Kenton Deverman ripped a double for Zumwalt West.
Mikey Ludwig, Nolan Sissom and Nolan Whiteside each singled for the visitors.
Nick Alagna, Peyton Kraus, Sissom and Ludwig each stole a base.
Deverman, Alagna and Sissom each scored once.
Cooper Robertson, Alagna and Ludwig picked up the RBIs.
The rematch remained in a 0-0 deadlock for three innings.
The Jaguars opened the scoring in the top of the fourth with one run and padded the lead with an additional run in the fifth.
A five-run outburst for the visitors in the seventh inning gave Zumwalt West plenty of insurance.
Matchell tossed five innings for Washington, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three.
Hunter Bakameyer pitched one inning and allowed five runs on three hits and one walk.
Mason Theis pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed one hit and one walk.
Drew Bunge pitched 0.1 of an inning and struck out one.
Ryan Weidle singled twice.
Stellhorn singled and walked.
Aden Pecka, Peyton Straatmann, Jarvis and Matchell each walked.
Aiden Copeland tossed 4.2 innings for Zumwalt West and allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four.
Cole Harris pitched 1.1 innings and allowed one hit.
Logan Olson-Setlich pitched one inning and walked two with one strikeout.
Sissom singled three times, stole four bases, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Alagna singled and stole two bases.
Logan Cowick doubled and scored.
Ludwig doubled and drove in two.
Jack Hartnagel singled, stole a base, drove in a run and scored.
Landon Young singled and stole a base.
Copeland scored and stole a base.
Brendan Shane walked twice.
Peyton Kraus and Whiteside each drew a walk. Whiteside scored once.
Washington takes on Ft. Zumwalt North in a home-away conference series Tuesday and Wednesday. The series is at Washington Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.