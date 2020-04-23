The Missouri State High School Activities Association has opened the door to the potential for summer games.
Friday’s MSHSAA statement, which addressed relaxations of summer contact dates, also announced that current seniors will be viewed as enrolled students through the summer, potentially allowing for games.
Area athletic directors conferred via Zoom Monday morning and determined it’s far too early to look at any summer contests.
Speaking for the group, Pacific’s Andy Herbst stated it’s a wait-and-see situation.
“From Pacific’s point of view we are considering all possibilities,” Herbst said. “Unfortunately we are not in a place in time where we can deliver on guarantees of anything. So, like everything else, we will wait and see how long the social restrictions go.”
Even should restrictions be relaxed, there are other considerations.
“If there are any changes that are made to social distancing, etc. in June or July, there are many obstacles we will need to consider such as camps, summer teams, coaches’ availability, conditioning, student-athlete vacations, officials/umpires’ availability, etc.,” said Herbst. “Again, we will consider all possibilities, however, we really cannot do anything until we have a better idea when/if things open up. Depending on when that is, that will also play into any decisions.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional Athletic Director Chris Arand added to the statement.
“I think we are all thinking the same thing at this point,” Arand said. “We are not sure when and if things will be opened back up, but we will definitely explore the possibilities. With that being said, depending on the timing of returning back to normal will create several obstacles. June 1 would look a lot different than July 1. There is just so much uncertainty at this time to make a call on what we will try to do.”
Another consideration is the summer teams. Many area athletes play on summer teams, either local or regional. Competition for those club teams is how many athletes receive recruiting attention.
American Legion baseball, big in this area, is something else which could be impacted. At the current time, there will be no national or regional events, but each state is allowed to make up its own mind about whether to proceed with a season. Currently, Missouri plans to proceed with a season.
Washington Post 218 Senior Legion Manager Kent Getsee said it should be about the athletes.
“I’d say that any chance these kids get to be out and about with their friends in a safe and healthy way is great,” Getsee said. “Post 218 would love to play our games and be on the field, but for us it has always been about the kids and families. If this is how it works out and they get to enjoy the game(s) they love with their friends and classmates I’m for it. This is a unique year and we must all find a way to adapt.”