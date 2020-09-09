Columbia’s Tolton Catholic swept both varsity division titles Saturday at the New Haven Cross Country Invitational.
Tolton won the varsity boys team title with 41 points and took the varsity girls division with 51 points.
Union was second in both divisions, scoring 68 points on the boys side and 65 on the girls side.
In the boys meet, Hermann took third at 79 points. St. Dominic was next at 127 points; Battle ended with 140, New Bloomfield scored 149; Pacific had 150; Owensville scored 170; Linn had 178; and Winfield ended at 253 points.
In the girls meet, St. Dominic scored 68 points with Montgomery County (125), Pacific (138), Owensville (139), Linn (160), Chamois (189), St. Francis Borgia Regional (225) and Battle (251) rounding out the field.
Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson was the overall boys champion, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 17:06.13.
Montgomery County’s Lyric Ford won the girls title in 20:25.36.
Montgomery County’s Dawson McCown was second in the boys race at 17:29.20 with New Bloomfield’s Nathan Hinrichs (17:49.48) following.
In the girls race, Jaclyn Sexauer of Tolton was second in 20:32.08 and Union’s Anna Brakefield was third at 20:38.01.
Union’s other girls were Ella Coppinger (11th in 21:45.69), Carrie Evers (18th in 23:11.07), Jessi Clark (24th in 24:06.67), Kelsey Brake (26th in 24:18.14), Emma Tucker (57th in 27:22.01) and Lillie Zimmermann (76th in 30:35.17).
Dominic Beine led Union’s boys, placing fourth in 17:59.27.
Union’s other boys runners were Gabriel Hoekel (ninth in 18:44.70), Diego Orozco (10th in 18:51.26), Hayden Monroe (22nd in 20:06.61) and Lucas Hoekel (34th in 21:11.20).
Pacific was paced on the boys side by Collin Haley, who was 16th in 19:17.53.
Pacific’s other boys were Benjamin Brunjes (19th in 19:42.64), Joey Gebel (26th in 20:30.56), Noah Carrico (53rd in 22:31.75), Nolan Gebel (59th in 23:38.33), Nick Hunkins (63rd in 24:17.62) and Michael Owens (66th in 25:13.48).
Pacific’s girls were Carly Vaughn (24th in 24:20.70), Rhyan Murphy (28th in 24:24.27), Riley Vaughn (32nd in 24:52.99), Lauren Jackson (41st in 25:08.08), Amber Graf (45th in 25:42.92), Jenna Anding (51st in 26:24.13) and Ella Murphy (74th in 30:09.49).
Borgia did not run any boys in the varsity race, although Trent Marquart won the JV race in 20:08.92.
Borgia’s varsity girls were led by Sophie Weber, 52nd in 26:52.61. Borgia’s other runners were Leah Gildehaus (55th in 26:52.61), Hailey Menges (56th in 27:19.32), Mariah Melland (63rd in 28:15.63), Hannah Menges (64th in 28:17.78), Sarah Mayer (66th in 28:46.44) and Olivia Bleckman (69th in 29:05.98).
Host New Haven ran four boys and four girls in the varsity races.
Emma McIntyre was the top finisher, claiming ninth in the girls race with a time of 21:44.15.
New Haven’s other girls were Caroline Otten (29th in 24:27.07), Hannah Borcherding (44th in 25:37.48) and Emily Delgado (50th in 26:16.77).
New Haven’s varsity boys were Andrew Rethemeyer (21st in 19:55.13), Hunter Tallent (29th in 20:47.64), Charlie Roth (40th in 21:27.45) and Logan Williams (50th in 22:11.37).