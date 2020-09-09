Hitting the links Thursday afternoon, Columbia’s Tolton Catholic took home the top spot in a three-team girls golf meet.
Led by medalist Audrey Rischer’s 35, Tolton Catholic shot a team score of 167 at Franklin County Country Club to win the tri-meet.
St. Clair was second in the team standings at 212. Host St. Francis Borgia Regional ended at 228.
“I was very pleased to get a match in finally,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “I thought my girls played well. We have some things to work on for sure, but overall, I was very pleased.”
Anna Conner led St. Clair with a round of 45.
Jordyn Hampson was next at 53 while Kynzi Humphrey ended at 56 and Hayley Schaefer shot 60.
Also playing were Allie Cook and Alissa Taylor, who each shot 64.
“Golf is a game of consistency and we need to work on being more consistent,” Van Zee said. “We had some great shots, just needed better shots more often and avoided the big numbers.”
Borgia was paced by Natalie Alferman, who shot 50. Bree Nieder was next at 55. Belle Nieder and Maura Struckhoff both shot 57. Alana Piontek was next at 59 and Amelia Bogler shot 64.
Pelster lauded St. Clair’s play.
“Coach Van Zee has done a great job getting St. Clair ready for the season this year,” Pelster said. “His team did a great job in their first match considering they lost their two top players from last year. I think he has to be very happy with how they played today as a team.”
Pelster thought his team had a good first match.
“For the most part, I was happy with how my girls played today,” Pelster said. “We had four girls getting their first real varsity experience in the match today and some of that showed a little bit. I look forward to seeing their growth as players and competitors this year. Natalie Alfermann did a great job today of not letting one bad hole bring her round down and posting a 50.”
Pelster said it was a great day for golf.
“We really enjoyed having Father Tolton and St. Clair out to Franklin County Country Club for our first match of the year,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Father Tolton is coming off a second-place finish at the state tournament last year and added a freshman who shot even par today, so they are a very good team. It was great for our team to be able to play alongside them today and see the work those girls have put in day in and day out.”
Van Zee feels Tolton will be a force.
“Father Tolton is for real,” he said. “They are a very good team.”