While 2021 has started, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s girls basketball team will have to wait until another night for its first win of the new year.
The Lady Knights (5-6, 1-3) lost at home to Father Tolton Regional Catholic (2-6, 2-1) Monday night, 29-27.
“It was good to see that as frustrating of a night we were having that we still had a chance with six seconds to go to try and get something done,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “There were glimpses. It’s just been a frustrating up-and-down season to try and string together a bunch of positive plays in a row. We’re still working on it.”
It was Tolton’s first win over the Lady Knights.
“Kudos to them,” Houlihan said. “They stuck to their game plan and really were physical with our interior players and made it tough to get anything done inside. We just needed one shot from the outside to go in earlier and that probably would have changed things. We gave up 29 points in a varsity game and that should have been good enough to win. We just couldn’t finish tonight.”
Monday’s game was extremely low scoring. Neither team reached double digits for any quarter. Borgia led after eight minutes, 6-4, and at the half, 13-11. Borgia actually led 10-5 in the second quarter, but hit a long slump which allowed Tolton to cut the gap before the intermission.
Tolton Catholic picked up the pace in the third quarter and took a five-point lead, 20-15, before Borgia chipped back to cut it to 20-19 at the quarter’s end.
At that time, Kaitlyn Patke and Avery Lackey had combined to score 17 of Borgia’s 19 points. Patke had 10 while Lackey netted seven.
Tolton netted the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, but wasn’t able to take advantage to break away. Borgia fought back, getting an Audrey Richardson basket with 6.1 seconds, cutting the gap to 29-27. The Lady Knights tied up the ball with 0.4 of a second to play and had possession, but Tolton’s Maggie McGuire tipped the ball away from Patke on the inbounds pass to preserve the win.
“Callyn Weber hit a big three to get it back to a one-possession game,” Houlihan said. “We just could not get to the free-throw line to finish our free throws. All of that was frustrating. We’ve got work to do. We’ve got to keep moving and getting better.”
Both Lackey and Patke ended the game with 10 points to tie for the scoring lead.
Lackey, a senior, is eight points away from reaching 1,000 for her career.
Callyn Weber hit a three-point basket in the fourth quarter, Borgia’s only successful shot from beyond the arc.
Mya Hillermann scored on a layup in the first half for the only points of the first three quarters scored by someone other than Lackey or Patke.
Richardson’s basket in the final seconds accounted for Borgia’s other two points.
Borgia went 9-12 from the free-throw line. Lackey was 6-8 while Patke went 2-4.
Lizzy Wright paced Tolton with 11 points.
Emma Barnes scored eight points.
Sophie Angel and Sam Wright both ended with four points.
McGuire added three points and Emma Mallett netted one point.
Tolton had two three-point baskets and went 9-12 from the free-throw line.
Borgia next plays Jefferson City Monday in the opening round of the Union Tournament. The Lady Knights are seeded fifth and will play Jefferson City and St. Clair in the pool play side of the event at 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson City is the top seed. St. Clair is seeded fifth. Borgia plays St. Clair next Tuesday at 7 p.m.