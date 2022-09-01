The toughest opponent on the links Monday wasn’t one that was carrying clubs.
Teams played through wet conditions after a downpour just before tee time at Meramec Lakes Golf Course for St. Clair’s home golf quad.
Columbia’s Tolton Catholic, which has finished no lower than third in its last three state tournaments, handled the extra moisture on the course to shoot a 153 and lead all teams at the event.
St. Francis Borgia ranked second with a score of 188, followed by St. Clair’s 200 and Union at 219.
A pair of Tolton golfers, Kate Ryan and Savanna Hazelrigg tied for medalist honors as both shot an even par of 37.
Borgia’s Natalie Alferman, a returning state medalist, led the Franklin County indiviudals with her score of 45.
Her Lady Knights teammate, Lexie Meyer, carded a 46.
Rounding out Borgia’s card were Sophie Fletcher (48), Lydia Renkemeyer (49), Chloe Wunderlich (51) and Nia Marquart (57).
“It was a great first match of the year for our girls” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Unfortunately, we had to start out in a rain delay, but once we were on the course the girls played well. We were playing on temporary greens, so putting went out the window, but they hit the ball well.”
Bonnie Kavanagh’s 47 was the top score for the host Lady Bulldogs, one shot ahead of teammate Alyssa Taylor’s 48.
Also teeing off for St. Clair were Sicily Humphrey (52), Caitlin Parmeley (53), Leah Keltz (57) and Ellie Dingeldine (60).
“I was happy with the first match of the year,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “We battled the conditions, had some great shots and had some areas we need to work on. Always good to get the first match under our belts, focus on the areas we need to improve upon and get ready to do it again on Wednesday.”
Lillie Koch paced Union with her round of 52.
Union’s other players on the links included Jayden Ryback (54), Hallie Sperry (55), Natalie Rice (58), Allyson Fennessey (60) and Macey Machelett (68).
Following Ryan and Hazelrigg for Tolton were Katelyn Ankenman (38), Caterine Fallis (41) and Gwen Park (51).
