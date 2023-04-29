In a second attempt, the St. Francis Borgia baseball Knights could not get the better of Father Tolton Regional Catholic Tuesday.
Playing in Columbia, Tolton (8-5) defeated the Knights (13-3), 10-4.
Tolton also won the first meeting between the teams in Washington April 5, 2-0.
After one inning Tuesday, the score matched that of the first meeting.
Borgia scored two runs in the top of the third inning to knot the score, 2-2, but Tolton answered with two more runs in the home half to make it 4-2.
Both teams scored twice in the fifth inning as well, with Borgia again temporarily tying the score before Tolton got both runs back in the same frame.
Tolton tacked on the final four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Borgia had nine hits, three coming from leadoff man Jack Nobe.
“At the plate, Jack Nobe had some good at-bats, going 3-4 with two runs scored,” Borgia Assistant Coach Spencer Unnerstall said. “ Reagan Kandlbinder added two hits, one of which was a run-scoring double.”
Kandlbinder’s double was the only extra-base hit of the game for the Knights. He also singled and scored, finishing with two runs batted in.
“Give Father Tolton a lot of credit for making some good plays in the field,” Unnerstall said. “We only struck out one time in the game. They have a center fielder that can cover a lot of ground and took a few hits away from us.”
Tanner McPherson connected for two singles.
Justin Mort singled and walked.
Henry Vedder added a single.
Tyler Kromer walked twice.
Kabren Koelling and Noah Hendrickson each drew a walk.
Hendrickson was credited with an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
“We had plenty of opportunities to push more runs across the plate, but just could not get the big hit when we needed it,” Unnerstall said. “We hit into a few hard outs in those situations- but that is just the way it goes sometimes.”
Nobe started on the mound. He pitched one inning and allowed two runs on one hit and one walk, striking out one.
Kandlbinder pitched the next 1.1 innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Caden Carroll tossed 1.2 shutout innings with two strikeouts and allowed just one hit.
“Caden Carroll looked sharp in relief,” Unnerstall said.
McPherson pitched 1.1 innings and surrendered five runs (four earned) on five hits and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Jack Dunard finished the game, recording the final two outs. He struck out one and allowed one run on one hit.
Borgia was scheduled to play at St. Dominic Thursday and will play a town series against Washington Friday and Saturday. The Friday game at The Fields at South Point is scheduled for 4 p.m. while Borgia will host the Saturday game at noon.
