Father Tolton Catholic’s Lady Trailblazers got the better end of three Franklin County teams Monday to open the girls golf season.
Tolton shot a team score of 155 to defeat St. Clair (221), Union (228) and St. Francis Borgia (259) in a quad meet at Meramec Lakes Golf Course.
Tolton, which finished third in the Class 3 state standings last year, was led by the meet medalist, Audrey Rischer, who shot a 34.
She finished just one stroke ahead of teammate Kate Ryan at 35. Rischer was the Class 3 individual state champion last year and was state runner-up in her class the previous two years.
Union’s Ashlyn Blankenship was the top area individual, shooting a 52.
“I was happy for our first time out,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “Our girls haven’t spent a lot of time on the course yet and I thought we handled ourselves well.”
Myah Beeson led the second-place Lady Bulldogs with a 54.
Rounding out the scorecard for St. Clair were Sicily Humphrey (55), Caitlin Parmeley (56), Trinity McDonald (56) and Rylee Pelton (70).
“Monday was a good way to start off the year. All of our girls battled and we finished second out of four teams,” St. Clair Head Coach Mike Eads said.
Adding to Union’s tally were Alyson Fennessey (55), Lily Koch (59), Jayden Ryback (62) and Macie Horn (66).
“Our girls were able to play their first nine hole match of the year and get to watch some very good golfers,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Father Tolton has two of the best players in the state and their team in all is really solid. The ladies hopefully learned some valuable lessons on how to get around the golf course.”
Olivia Wunderlich’s round of 61 led the Borgia card.
“(She) hit some very good shots while playing with the best golfer she will ever play with,” Pelster said. “It is not always easy to play your game when you play with someone who is shooting under par and going to play at a Division 1 school.”
Also teeing off for the Lady Knights were Grace Smith (63), Kenadee Foss (67), Jenna Hammer (68) and Charlotte Bogler (71).
Following Rischer and Ryan for Father Tolton Catholic were Catherine Fallis (40), Savannah Hazelrigg (46) and Addy Wheeler (61).
