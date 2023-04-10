It took a defending state champion to hand St. Francis Borgia’s baseball Knights their first setback of the season.
Playing Wednesday in Washington, Father Tolton Catholic shut out the Knights, 2-0.
Tolton, last year’s Class 3 state champion, improved to 2-1 overall, 2-0 in Archdiocesan Athletic Association games, while Borgia dropped to 7-1 overall, 2-1 in the league.
“It was a classic pitcher’s duel between Reagan Kandlibinder and Tolton’s Jake Ryan,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “They were able to get a run in the first, but Reagan worked out of a couple jams to keep the game in reach for us. We had opportunities, but just weren’t able to get the big hit when needed. We need to do a better job of executing plays and running the bases, especially in games like these.”
Ryan pitched 6.2 innings for the win, scattering nine hits while striking out nine. Luke McBee got the final out.
Tolton got the offense it needed with single runs in the first and sixth innings.
Borgia’s pitching pair of Kandlbinder and Kaden Patke kept the Trailblazers off balance as well. Kandlbinder took the loss, going five innings while allowing one run on five hits and two walks. He struck out six.
Patke gave up a run on three hits and one walk over two innings. He struck out three.
“Reagan and Kaden Patke were outstanding on the mound,” Struckhoff said. “They both kept the Tolton offense in check most of the day. Similarly, they had great location on both fastballs and off-speed pitches. I was proud of their efforts out there.”
Tolton outhit the Knights, 8-6, and made two errors to Borgia’s one.
Justin Mort came up with two of the Borgia hits.
“Justin Mort had another great game at the dish with two more hits,” Struckhoff said. “He continues to swing a hot bat lately.”
Tanner McPherson, Kabren Koelling, Jack Dunard and Noah Hendrickson each had one hit.
Lucas Wietholder posted two hits for the Trailblazers.
James Lee had the only extra-base hit on the day, hitting a double for Tolton.
Cameron Lee, Jacob Hoernschemeyer, Justus Martin, Aden Tipton and Liam Newman singled.
Cameron Lee, Alex Frost and Tipton walked.
Cameron Lee stole three bases. Frost had one steal.
Cameron Lee and Tipton scored the runs. Wietholder and James Lee posted one RBI apiece.
“We only made one error on the day. Jack Dunard made a nice play at second base to steal a hit and Tyler Kromer ran some balls down in center field,” Struckhoff said. “We have played great defense so far on the year with only six errors in eight games as a team.”
Borgia returns to action Tuesday, hosting St. Dominic in another AAA game.
