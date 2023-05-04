Defending Class 3 state champion Father Tolton Catholic topped St. Francis Borgia Monday in a boys golf meet at Franklin County Country Club.
Tolton won the meet over it’s conference foe, 175-185.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Defending Class 3 state champion Father Tolton Catholic topped St. Francis Borgia Monday in a boys golf meet at Franklin County Country Club.
Tolton won the meet over it’s conference foe, 175-185.
Tolton’s Garrett McIntosh was the meet medalist at 38.
Sam Tuepker paced the Knights with a nine-hole round of 41.
Other Borgia golfers in the meet were Alex Weber (46), Austin Cooper (48), Kyan Maciejewski (50), Alex Linz (54) and Lukas Etter (54).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.