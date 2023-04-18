It took a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh for the Father Tolton Catholic Trailblazers to send Friday’s home game against Union into extra innings.
And, Tolton (3-4) grabbed the win in the bottom of the eighth over Union (8-3), 8-7.
“I thought we did a good job battling at the plate,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “We took a 6-1 lead into the fourth before giving up a three-run homer. We were able to tack another run on and take a 7-4 lead in to the bottom of the seventh. We hung a curve ball and they hit a three-run homer to tie.”
Tolton took a 1-0 lead in the second before Union scored six times in the top of the fourth. Tolton got three runs in the bottom of that inning, but Union scored another time in the top of the fifth, and that’s how it stood until the seventh.
“We had a chance in the eighth, but could not get a run across,” Rapert said. “We are definitely getting battle tested. We can’t leave that many runners on base against a team like that.”
The Wildcats used the game to send four different pitchers to the hill.
Will Mentz started and pitched two innings, allowing a run on one hit, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Nick D’Onofrio pitched two innings, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Kasey Griffin pitched 3.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk. He struck out four.
For both D’Onofrio and Griffin, it was single swings that did most of the damage as each gave up a three-run home run.
Hayden Burke gave up one hit and hit a batter.
Ardell Young had two hits for Union, including a double.
Cooper Bailey, Conner Borgmann, Gavin Mabe, Connor Curnutte, Burke, D’Onofrio and Aaron Sterner singled.
Bailey, Mentz and Burke walked. Borgmann was hit by a pitch.
Jayden Overschmidt stole two bases.
Mentz, Borgmann, Burke, D’Onofrio , Sterner, Young and Noah Griffin scored the runs.
Young drove in three. Bailey, Burke and D’Onofrio each had one RBI.
Liam Newman and Cameron Lee homered for Tolton. Each drove in four runs.
