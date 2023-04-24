Tolton soccer’s Lady Trailblazers succeeded in keeping St. Francis Borgia off the scoreboard Wednesday.
Tolton (6-3) picked up a 4-0 victory over the visiting Lady Knights (7-7-1) in Columbia.
“Tolton came out with some fire,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They took advantage of miscommunication on our part and scored off a corner a minute and a half into the game. We did a good job of matching their intensity for the rest of the half and definitely had some chances of our own.”
Claire Turgeon recorded six saves between the Borgia pipes.
“Macy Strubberg has stepped up defensively for us this season,” Severino said. “She’s been playing with a lot of confidence, which is a huge positive heading in to the last part of our season.”
Borgia next plays Monday at Union in the first round of the annual Blue Cat Cup. The Lady Knights take on Ft. Zumwalt North at 5 p.m.
