After a close call in Columbia, the Tolton Catholic softball Lady Trailblazers stepped up Wednesday to complete their Archdiocesan Athletic Association sweep of St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Tolton (5-4, 4-0) knocked off the Lady Knights (3-7, 1-4) in Washington, 11-0.
“We played with them for a while, but we failed to get the third out in a couple big situations,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said.
The Lady Trailblazers started with a run in the top of the first and added two in the second.
Tolton added two runs in the fourth and scored six more in the fifth. The game ended when Borgia failed to score in the bottom of the fifth.
Tolton outhit Borgia, 16-2. Borgia made both of the game’s errors.
Amanda Dorpinghaus took the loss, going 4.1 innings and allowing 11 runs (nine earned) on 14 hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Celia Gildehaus pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits.
Averi Glosemeyer had both of Borgia’s hits, both singles.
Zoe Konys walked.
“We need to work on having quality at-bats and making routine defensive plays,” Eggert said. “Overall, I think we are making progress. We just need to put it all together consistently.”
For Tolton, Madison Uptegrove and Eva Viox each had three hits in the game. Uptegrove’s hits were doubles. Viox homered.
Emilee Farnan, Bridget Bartlett and Payton Greening each had two hits.
Kate Guinn doubled.
Greening stole two bases.
Uptegrove, Bartlett and Viox each drove in three runs.
Guinn pitched, allowing two hits and one walk over five innings. She struck out four.
Borgia played Thursday at Notre Dame in St. Louis County. The Lady Knights host Pacific Monday at 4:15 p.m.