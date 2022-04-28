Led by the top three golfers, the Tolton Catholic Trailblazers won the Archdiocesan Athletic Association boys golf meet Monday at Franklin County Country Club.
Christian Rischer and Andrew Fallis both shot 73, two strokes over par, during 18 holes to lead the field. Chase Knorr was third with a score of 78.
The Trailblazers shot 304 as a team. Garrett McIntosh was next, shooting an 80 while Jake Thornburg checked in at 88.
St. Dominic was second in the team standings at 343.
Lutheran St. Charles carded a team score of 350, while host St. Francis Borgia Regional was fourth at 355.
“The boys played pretty well today on another windy day,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The boys are continuing to improve on working their way around the course and minimizing their score. This was a great chance for us to play 18 holes on the course where we will be playing (the) district (tournament).” Rounding out the field were Duchesne (370), St. Mary’s (403) and O’Fallon Christian (469).
St. Dominic’s Matt Lepp also shot 80 and was the only golfer in the top five not from Tolton Catholic.
Other medalists were Lutheran St. Charles’ Jacob Franklin (81); St. Mary’s Isaac Joly (85); St. Dominic’s Colin Aubuchon (86); Lutheran St. Charles’ Ben Stewart (87); St. Dominic’s Kelly Welby (87); and Borgia’s Will Warden (87).
Warden could have finished higher, according to Pelster.
“WIll had a couple of unlucky breaks that caused him to miss out on a much better score,” Pelster said.
Borgia’s other golfers were Alex Weber (88), Sam Tuepker (90), Austin Cooper (90) and Sam Holtmeyer (90).
“Sam Holtmeyer played the best round of his year so far, which is great to see as we approach district (tournament play),” Pelster said. “He continues to play with a nice short game, while his longer clubs keep improving.”
By school, the other golfers were:
• St. Dominic — Gaven Ramirez (90) and Brennan Rottger (93).
• Lutheran St. Charles — Michael Huesgen (89), Samuel Malterer (93) and Richard Calleros (100).
• Duchesne — Tanner Freeman (91), Mark Tate (91), Jacob Burke (93), Josh Baker-Mays (95) and Gus Wylie (96).
• St. Mary’s — Drew Richter (103), Alex Kurkowski (103), Matthew Kamper (112) and Cameron Lanemann (120).
• O’Fallon Christian — Devon Warman (105), Mycah Wolla (108), Johnny Kassebaum (114) and Tyler Stroud (142).