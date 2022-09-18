For the sixth time in a row, Tolton Catholic prevailed over the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights.
In action Tuesday, Tolton (6-6, 2-1) won in Columbia over Borgia (5-3, 1-1), 12-4.
“Tolton got off to a hot start, and we could not shut it down fast enough,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “We were able to put some hits together late, but it took us too long to get things figured out.”
The Lady Trailblazers jumped out early, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second and four more in the third.
Borgia came back with three runs in the top of the fifth. The Lady Knights added another run in the sixth.
Borgia was held to four hits in the game. Two were doubles by Annabelle Roellig and Averi Glosemeyer.
Clara Nowak and Izabella Glosemeyer singled.
Nowak, Avery Glosemeyer, Haley Puetz and Addie Whittaker drew walks. Amanda Dorpinghaus was hit by a pitch.
Nowak, Celia Gildehaus, Whittaker and Izabella Glosemeyer scored the Borgia runs.
Averi Glosemeyer drove in two. Nowak and Roellig each had one RBI.
Gildehaus started in the circle for Borgia and took the loss. Over three innings, she allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and five walks. She struck out five.
Paige Vogelgesang pitched the last three innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out two.
“Clara Nowak played a huge game for us defensively,” Eggert said. “She robbed a two-run home run and threw a runner out at the plate.”
Kenadie May pitched for Tolton, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, four walks and a hit batter. She struck out four.
Montana Strobel and Isabella Trim paced the offense with three hits apiece. Strobel homered. Trim doubled. Sadie Sexauer also doubled for the host team.
Borgia last won in the series Sept. 17, 2019.
Borgia hosted Rosati-Kain Thursday. The Lady Knights return to action Tuesday, playing in St. Louis County against Notre Dame in another Archdiocesan Athletic Association contest.
