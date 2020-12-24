Almost.
St. Francis Borgia Regional came close to pulling off an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division upset Friday in Columbia, but fell to Tolton Catholic, 52-49.
“We feel this is a game we could have won,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said.
“The game really came down to a few plays that we just did not execute on late in the game,” Borgia Assistant Coach Adam Fischer said. “The kids played their hearts out all night, and we did do a lot of good things in the game, but we just could not make the big plays on defense and offense when we needed to make them.”
Borgia (4-3, 0-1) led the Trailblazers (3-0, 1-0) with 1:25 to play, 49-47, but couldn’t hold onto the lead.
“With about 1:30 left in the game we executed well on offense and got ourselves an easy basket to go up by four points, but within seconds we left (Jevon) Porter by himself in their transition offense and he hit a three to pull them back within one point,” Fischer said. “We just did not rotate like we did most of the game to make things difficult for him. A few failed offensive possessions later, and a missed blockout late in the game, cost us the lead for good.”
After one quarter, Tolton held a 10-8 lead. It was 24-20 in favor of the Trailblazers at the half.
Through three quarters, Tolton led, 39-34.
Borgia was paced offensively by senior Andrew Patton. Playing for just the second time this season, Patton netted 20 points with six rebounds and an assist.
Max Meyers nailed three of Borgia’s four three-point baskets on the way to scoring 13 points. He also had two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Grant Schroeder scored seven points with three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Ryan Kell netted four points and added three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Adam Rickman scored three points with four rebounds.
Sam Heggemann added two points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Andrew Dyson didn’t score, but led the way with five assists. He added two rebounds and one steal.
One negative for the Knights was free-throw shooting. Borgia only hit seven of 13 from the stripe.
Jevon Porter led the Trailblazers with 25 points while Tahki Chievous scored nine points.
“As coaches we are hoping this can propel the kids to work on some of the little things we have struggled with at times during the first seven games over our Christmas break.” Fischer said. “If we can learn from this game, and start doing all the little things for 32 game minutes, we feel like we can compete with a lot of the teams in the state. But when we don’t do all the little things, we will struggle against most the teams on our schedule the rest of the year.”