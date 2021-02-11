St. Francis Borgia Regional’s five-game boys basketball winning streak came to a halt Friday night.
Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division foe Tolton Catholic from Columbia beat the Knights in Washington, 68-49.
“They’re a very talented team,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They controlled the tempo and the boards. They’ve got Jevon Porter, a 6-11 kid who can play inside or outside. That makes it tough to guard them. The are very quick and good basketball players.”
The win completed a season sweep for the Trailblazers (9-5, 3-1) over Borgia (10-7, 2-3).
In the first league matchup in Columbia, Tolton held on to beat the Knights, 52-49.
Tolton jumped on top this time, taking a 23-9 lead after one quarter.
At the half, the Trailblazers led, 34-24.
Through three quarters, Tolton led, 52-35.
Two players tied for the Borgia scoring lead.
Both Andrew Dyson and Adam Rickman both ended with 11 points.
Dyson also had four assists and three rebounds. He hit two three-point baskets and went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
Borgia had five three-point baskets in the game and went 16-25 at the free-throw line.
Rickman also had five rebounds and three assists.
Ryan Kell scored nine points with one rebound.
Grant Schroeder and Sam Dunard both scored six points.
Schroeder went 4-4 from the free-throw line and also had one assist and one rebound.
Dunard hit two three-point baskets and added two steals.
Max Meyers closed with four points, two steals and one rebound.
Andrew Patton had two points with three rebounds and a blocked shot.
Sam Heggemann added a rebound.