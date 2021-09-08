Almost.
Playing Thursday in Columbia, the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball Lady Knights led defending Class 2 state champion Tolton Catholic by as much as six runs.
However, the Lady Trailblazers scored three times before Borgia could record three outs in the bottom of the seventh to pick up an 8-7 Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division victory.
“We jumped out to an early lead and could not hang on for the entire game,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “They have a very strong hitting team and got better as the game went on. We scored all of our runs early, and then our bats went cold.”
Borgia (2-3, 0-2) jumped on top with four runs in the top of the first. After Tolton (1-1, 1-0) scored a run in the bottom of the inning, Borgia took a 7-1 lead in the top of the second.
Tolton again responded with a run in the bottom of that inning, and that’s how it stood until the bottom of the fifth.
Tolton chipped away at the Borgia lead, scoring twice in that frame and adding another run in the sixth.
In the seventh, everything came together for the Lady Trailblazers, and they won it with two outs.
Paige Vogelgesang pitched for the Lady Knights. She went 6.2 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 13 hits and three walks. Vogelgesang struck out four.
Anna Esserman led the hitters with three singles.
Averi Glosemeyer had two hits, including a double.
Haley Puetz and Amanda Dorpinghaus also doubled. Elizabeth Sinnott and Zoe Konys singled.
Dorpinghaus, Sinnott, Puetz and Catherine King walked. Glosemeyer and Dorpinghaus were hit by pitches.
Dorpinghaus and Puetz both scored twice. Sinnott, Konys and Glosemeyer scored once.
Konys and Esserman drove in two runs apiece. Puetz and Glosemeyer each had one RBI.
Bridget Bartlett started for Tolton and went 1.2 innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits, four walks and one hit batter.
Kate Guinn was the winning pitcher, going 5.1 innings and allowing four hits and one hit batter. She struck out four.
Olivia Mobley led the Tolton offense with four hits, including a triple. She scored once and drove in two. One of her RBIs was the game winner.
Madison Uptegrove homered, and Bartlett tripled. Emilee Farnan and Sophie Angel doubled.
Borgia plays Tuesday, hosting Notre Dame (St. Louis) in another AAA Large Division game.
Borgia hosts Parkway South Wednesday and visits St. Dominic Thursday. Both teams start at 4:15 p.m.