Columbia’s Tolton Catholic captured the Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls golf championship Monday at Country Lake Golf Club in Warrenton.
“We hosted our AAA at Country Lake, which has a few difficult spots for the players,” St. Francis Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The course presents a good challenge before we get to districts next week.”
Tolton carded a team score of 315 to win the team crown by 23 strokes over runner-up St. Dominic.
Those two schools dominated the medalist list as they combined to grab nine of the 10 top spots.
Tolton’s Audrey Rischer was the medalist at 67, four strokes under par.
Her teammate, Kate Ryan, was second at 72.
Other Tolton medalists were Catherine Fallis (fifth at 87), Savanna Hazelrigg (eighth at 89) and Katelyn Ankenman (10th at 92).
St. Dominic was paced by the third-place golfer, Annabelle Bush, who shot 76 to place third. Caitlyn Smith was fourth at 84. Other medalists were Jenna Rankey (sixth at 88) and Bella Daniel (ninth at 90).
Lutheran St. Charles, which placed third in the team standings at 392, had the seventh-place golfer, Tayley Linnenbringer, at 88.
Borgia placed fourth in the meet at 420. Natalie Alferman and Lydia Renkemeyer each shot 99 to lead the team. Sophie Fletcher checked in at 109. Borgia’s other golfers were Chloe Wunderlich (113), Lexie Meyer (116) and Olivia Wunderlich (120).
“Lydia played the best round of her career by selecting good target lines and limiting her shots around the greens,” Pelster said. “Natalie had two tough holes but bounced back to keep her round in the 90’s.”
He said the others had positives.
“Chloe, Sophie, Lexie, and Olivia had some great holes and we look for them to build off that,” Pelster said. “It was a great warmup for what our district should be like next week.”
Following Borgia in the team standings were St. Louis Notre Dame (434) and Duchesne (578).
The remainder of the golfers were:
• Tolton Catholic — Gwen Park 101.
• St. Dominic — Lilly Seydel 93, Caitlyn Kennedy 98.
• Lutheran St. Charles — Ella Boettler 95, Grace Kuhlmann 101, Bri Porter 108, Grace Norville 110, Sydney Turner 112.
• Notre Dame — Paige Bender 100, Aubree Pastrana 102, Emma Diesenroth 116, Betsy Boyer 116, Sophia Matthi 122, Brynn Scannell 123.
• Duchesne — Molly Knobbe 103, Maddison Denker 112, Reagan Potts 115, Nina Reckamp 123, Mary Smith 125, Anna Hertelendy 127.