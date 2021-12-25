There’s never an easy night in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division.
St. Francis Borgia Regional’s boys basketball Knights knew that heading to Columbia Friday to take on Father Tolton Regional in a league game. The Trailblazers dominated the contest, winning 72-42.
Borgia fell to 4-4 overall, 0-2 in league play.
Tolton improved to 6-1 overall, 1-0 in the AAA Large Division.
“Tolton has a very powerful team,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They have 7-0, 6-9 and 6-7 in the starting lineup as well as a guard who is supposed to be one of the best in the country. They really were a tough matchup for us. They just overpowered us on both ends of the court.”
Tolton jumped out to a 23-10 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 44-18.
The Trailblazers led after three quarters, 64-34.
Grant Schroeder led the Knights in scoring with 14 points. He also handed out three assists with a blocked shot and a steal.
Nathan Kell knocked down three of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets for his nine points.
Adam Rickman netted six points with eight rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
Heath Landwehr ended with five points and a steal.
Tate Marquart and Zach Mort each scored three points. Marquart added an assist and a steal.
Alec Riegel scored two points and had a steal.
Drew Fischer handed out six assists with two rebounds and two steals.
Garren Parks and Sam Dunard each grabbed two rebounds.
Borgia closed out the 2021 portion of the campaign Monday at Sullivan.
Borgia’s next game is at home against Cardinal Ritter Jan. 5.