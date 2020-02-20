Making the trip to Columbia Friday, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s boys basketball Knights played catch-up the entire night Friday.
However, Borgia (11-11, 3-5) couldn’t catch Tolton Catholic (18-3, 6-1) in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division contest, 57-40.
Borgia completed league play Monday night with a 68-54 loss at Cardinal Ritter.
“We played two teams talented in different ways,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Tolton has tall players who are great outside shooters. Even Jevon Porter, 6-8, seemed to be better facing the basket. Cardinal Ritter has size and they’re tough on the boards. They do a good job of getting the ball inside and their guards are very quick. It’s tough to match up against them.”
Cardinal Ritter secured at least a tie for the AAA Large title with the win over Borgia. It can win the crown outright with a win Friday at Tolton.
Borgia returns home Friday to host Helias before welcoming Vianney next Tuesday.
The Knights end the regular season with the rescheduled Washington Tournament championship game against Francis Howell Central next Wednesday.
Tolton
The host Trailblazers opened with a 14-0 first quarter and never looked back.
“They got a lead on us early before things evened out,” Neier said. “It was 17-0 before we scored.”
Tolton was up at the half, 28-14, and led 41-28 through three quarters.
Cole Weber paced Borgia’s scoring effort with 16 points and added five rebounds and one assist.
Weber knocked down four of Borgia’s six three-point baskets in the game.
Alex Brinkmann and Andrew Dyson both scored eight points.
Brinkmann added five rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
Dyson had four rebounds and a steal.
Max Meyers scored four points with three rebounds and an assist.
Aiden Brundick and Garren Parks each scored two points.
Brundick also had two rebounds and an assist. Parks pulled down a pair of rebounds with a steal.
Trent Strubberg had an assist and a rebound. Grant Schroeder added two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Knights are playing shorthanded as Andrew Patton is out with a stress fracture and it’s likely he won’t be able to return before the season ends.
Jevon Porter led Tolton with 12 points. Jonny Berndt was next with 11 while Chase Martin scored 10 and Deuce Tatum added eight points.
The rest of Tolton’s statistics were unavailable as of deadline.
Cardinal Ritter
Cardinal Ritter, the league leader, held off the Knights Monday in St. Louis, 68-54.
The Lions led after one quarter, 15-5, and at the half, 27-17. It was 46-32 after three quarters.
Dyson was Borgia’s scoring leader with 20 points. He also had two rebounds and a steal.
Brinkmann scored 14 points with five assists, four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Cole Weber scored 12 points and added two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Cole has been sick,” Neier said. “He felt well enough to play Monday night.”
Brundick and Strubberg scored three points apiece. Each hit a three-point basket. Borgia had eight on the night.
Brundick also blocked a shot. Strubberg had four assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Meyers contributed two points, one assist and one rebound.
Schroeder posted two rebounds. Parks had an assist, a rebound and a steal.
Mario Fleming led the Lions with 16 points while Luther Burden was next with 11 points and Glen Valentine closed with nine.
Additional Cardinal Ritter scoring information was not available.
“They had quite a few offensive rebounds,” Neier said. “They played pretty well. We had trouble matching up against them.”