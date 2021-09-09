Tolton Catholic’s boys and Hermann’s girls took home top honors from the area’s first big cross country meet of the season Saturday.
Both won team titles at the New Haven Invitational.
Tolton Catholic won the boys race with 30 team points. Fatima was second at 67, and Linn took third at 84 points.
Rounding out the field were Calvary Lutheran (129), New Bloomfield (136), Pacific (144), New Haven (146) and St. Dominic (153).
New Bloomfield senior Nathan Hinrichs was the individual champion at 16:34.15. Montgomery County senior Dawson McCown was the only other runner to break the 17-minute mark at 16:56.93.
The area’s top finisher was Union junior Will Herbst, who ran a time of 17:24.04. Rounding out the top five were Tolton Catholic senior Garrett Wilmes (17:31.76) and Union senior Gabriel Hoekel (17:38.30).
In the girls meet, Hermann scored 45 points to win by one over Tolton Catholic. St. Dominic (72) and Fatima (78) rounded out the top five.
Calvary Lutheran scored 137 pants, and St. Francis Borgia Regional was seventh at 166.
Tolton Catholic freshmen Elyse Wilmes (19:08.48) and Madison Taylor (19:44.72) were the top two finishers.
Montgomery County sophomore Malia Rodgers (19:44.87) and junior Lyric Ford (19:51.90) were next. Winfield junior Kadence Berry was fifth at 20:43.11.
Area finishers
Union ran four boys, not enough for a team score. Junior Bryson Pickard was eighth at 18:09.30. Sophomore Lucas Hoekel placed 26th in 19:19.54.
For Pacific, senior Collin Haley placed 14th in 18:36.38.
Junior Joey Gebel was next, placing 34th in 19:56.55. Freshman Dylan Stout ended 42nd in 20:38.29.
Junior Noah Carrico was 50th in 21:38.86. Sophomore Luke Wade placed 55th in 22:29.92. Freshman Cody Stahl was 57th in 22:37.90. Freshman Tyler Blake placed 61st in 23:39.08. Freshman Joe Murphy ran 63rd in 24:05.54.
Seniors Hunter Tallent (27th in 19:32.48) and Logan Williams (28th in 19:40.24) led New Haven.
Junior Andrew Rethemeyer was 38th in 20:09.34. Senior Charlie Roth (52nd in 21:46.62), sophomore Jose Romo-Vazquez (54th in 22:21.19) and junior David Otten (56th in 22:37.19) were New Haven’s other finishers.
Borgia did not have any boys running in the varsity meet.
Senior Sarah Mayer led Borgia’s girls, finishing 49th in 26:21.84. Sophomore Hailey Menges was 51st in 27:20.71. Next were sophomore Sophie Weber (54th in 28:09.57), senior Hannah Menges (55th in 28:47.69) and senior Olivia Bleckman (58th in 29:49.13).
Union ran four girls with senior Ella Coppinger (ninth in 21:19.17) and junior Anna Brakefield (10th in 21:33.96) leading the way. Sophomore Kelsey Brake ended 14th in 21:49.65. Senior Emma Tucker placed 47th in 25:43.34.
Senior Katie Prada led Pacific, placing 12th in 21:35.39.
Pacific’s other three runners were junior Carly Vaughn (36th in 24:36.06), senior Riley Vaughn (39th in 24:49.90) and junior Amber Graf (40th in 24:55.36).
Sophomore Gracie Steele (34th in 24:20.35) and senior Emily Delgado (48th in 25:44.81) ran for New Haven.
Weather wasn’t an ally for the runners.
The course was wet from prior rain, and precipitation fell during the meet.