Todd Bieg has started quite a collection.
The Washington High School junior forward earned his second most valuable player award of the season Saturday night, earning the top individual honor at the 58th Annual Union Boys Basketball Invitational.
“It’s just amazing,” Bieg said. “We put in the hard work in the offseason and in the season and it’s paying off now.”
Washington Head Coach Grant Young said Bieg bounced back from a rough semifinal game against Rockwood Summit.
“I know he struggled in the last game against Rockwood Summit and only played 11 minutes,” Young said. “He was in foul trouble. He came in tonight and had some big minutes in there. He really has done a great job of expanding his game to play at the varsity level this year. It’s made a huge difference for us.”
Bieg also was the MVP at the 66th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament.
Bieg helped the Blue Jays win the tournament title over crosstown rival St. Francis Borgia Regional, 40-33. In the title game, Bieg scored a team-high 11 points and helped anchor a defense which limited the Knights.
He said it was fun to play against Borgia for the title.
“We play with these guys during the summer,” Bieg said. “Some of our buds are out there and you’ve got to keep going against them as hard as you can.”
Bieg had plenty of company on the all-tournament team with two additional Blue Jays making the all-event squad.
Senior guard Jeremiah Broadbent and junior guard Zac Coulter also made the all-tournament team.
Broadbent scored eight points in the title game, all from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. He was 7-8 from the free-throw line.
Coulter scored nine points, hitting one of Washington’s two three-point baskets.
“I think this shows anybody on our team can start,” Bieg said. “It doesn’t matter who is starting. It can be anybody on any night. It doesn’t matter. All that matters is that we’re winning as a team. We don’t care who puts the ball into the basket as long as the final score has us winning, we don’t care.”
Runner-up Borgia was represented by senior forward Alex Brinkmann and senior guard Cole Weber. The two combined to score 31 of the 33 Borgia points in the championship game. Weber had 18, including three three-point baskets, while Brinkmann scored 13.
Ft. Zumwalt South was the third-place game winner, beating Rockwood Summit, 60-37. JJ Schwepker and Peyton Blair represented the Bulldogs on the all-tournament team while the Falcons put Jacques Thomas and Matt Garnatz on the squad.
Lutheran South defeated Warrenton for the consolation title, 59-46. Lutheran South was represented on the all-tournament team by Jack Lawson while Brett Smith was honored from Warrenton.
Union won the seventh-place game over KIPP in overtime, 50-41.